Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PROTEST ZONE SHOOTING LAWSUIT

Father of teen killed near protest zone files $3B claims

SEATTLE (AP) — The father of a young Seattle man shot and killed near the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone has filed wrongful death claims totaling $3 billion. The Seattle Times reports Horace Anderson is seeking $1 billion each from Seattle, King County and the state of Washington. Lorenzo Anderson was shot June 20 and fire officials say he was transported by volunteer medics to Harborview Medical Center, where he died. A city spokesperson said the city does not typically comment on pending claims. A spokesperson for King County confirmed his department had received the claim and has started reviewing it. The state said a tort claim hadn’t yet been received.

POSTAL SERVICE-STATE LAWSUITS

Judge orders USPS to provide info on service changes

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state is giving the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service 10 days to turn over information about service changes that critics say could undermine mail-in voting in the November election. More than 20 states filed lawsuits last week over the changes, including 14 states that sued in U.S. District Court in Yakima. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian on Thursday granted the states’ request to speed up discovery in that case. The Justice Department opposed the request, saying that much of the information the states are seeking is already in the public record.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

Washington sees decline in new, total weekly jobless claims

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state continues to see a decrease in both new weekly and total claims for unemployment benefits.The number of new claims for unemployment benefits in Washington last week — 18,389 — was down 16.2% from the previous week. More than 568,000 claims for benefits — with some of that number reflecting people who filed multiple claims — were filed for the week of Aug. 16-22, down 4.8% from the previous week. More than $182 million was paid for 357,077 individual claims last week, a decrease of $15.4 million and 5,760 fewer people from the prior week. To date, the state has paid nearly $10 billion in benefits.

SEATTLE WATERFRONT-PIER

Seattle’s Waterfront Park pier to be removed in September

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say the emergency removal of the pier that holds up Waterfront Park in Seattle will cost the city more than $4 million and take months. The Seattle Times reports the city will hire a company to deconstruct the deteriorating timber pier. The work has an estimated total cost of $4.3 million and will begin in one or two weeks. The Office of the Waterfront says construction is expected to last until early 2021. Pier 58 is located between the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel and holds up Seattle’s landmark boardwalk space with benches, scenic views and telescopes.

SEATTLE PROTESTS

Seattle police make arrests during protests

SEATTLE (AP) — At least three people were arrested in two separate demonstrations in Seattle Wednesday night. The Seattle Times reports that protesters broke windows at three businesses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and police arrested two people. In the Eastlake neighborhood a separate group was at the Washington State Patrol building and at least one person was arrested and police used pepper spray. Washington’s largest city has seen frequent protests since the killing of George Floyd in late May.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF INVESTIGATION

Benton County to ask AG, state patrol to investigate sheriff

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Benton County commissioners are calling for a criminal investigation into the 14,000 rounds of county-owned ammunition found last year at Sheriff Jerry Hatcher’s former home. The Tri-City Herald reports the board on Tuesday said it will ask the prosecutor’s office to prepare a letter to Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste. Commissioners say they hope to have the letter ready to be approved and signed at their Sept. 1 meeting. Hatcher told the newspaper he considers the commissioners’ action a witch-hunt, a vendetta and outside their scope.

JAPAN-FLYING CAR

Japan’s ‘flying car’ gets off ground, with a person aboard

TOKYO (AP) — The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways may be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc., among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted several feet (1-2 meters) off the ground and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. Tomohiro Fukuzawa, who heads the effort, said he hopes to turn it into a real-life product by 2023, but acknowledged that making the vehicle safe was critical.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Seventy-four face federal charges from Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Seventy-four people are now facing federal charges related to protests that have rocked Portland, Oregon, for three months since George Floyd was killed. The misdemeanor and felony charges include assaults on federal officers, arson and damaging federal property. Billy Williams, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, said in a statement Thursday that “violent agitators” had “hijacked” the First Amendment. Portland has been gripped by nightly protests since the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. The demonstrations, often violent, usually target police buildings and federal buildings.

BABY DEATH-MURDER CHARGE

Man charged with murder in death of 3-month-old daughter

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver man accused of causing multiple brain injuries to his 3-month-old daughter is now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the baby died of her injuries. Elijah Partida entered not-guilty pleas to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in Clark County Superior Court. Trial is set for Oct. 19. He was originally charged with first-degree assault of a child-domestic violence and was picked up on a warrant. Partida told police he didn’t know how the baby was injured. He said she was fussy and appeared to have a seizure before becoming unresponsive, according to the affidavit.

SEATTLE OFFICER-PROTEST COMMENTS

Seattle officer on leave over comments, conduct at protest

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police sergeant is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into his conduct at a demonstration earlier this month, after a video circulated showing an officer apparently driving onto a sidewalk and later referring to protesters as cockroaches and knuckleheads. The Seattle Police Department did not release the sergeant’s identity, but said the case had been referred to the Office of Police Accountability. In a video that circulated online, an unmarked SUV appeared to lurch through an intersection and up onto a sidewalk in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Aug. 13, prompting a person on the sidewalk to dodge through bushes to escape.