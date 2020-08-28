Portland Timbers host Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play
Real Salt Lake (2-1-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (3-2-1, fourth in the Western Conference)
Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host Real Salt Lake in a conference matchup.
The Timbers finished 14-13-7 overall during the 2019 season while going 8-5-4 at home. Portland averaged 1.5 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.
Real Salt Lake compiled a 16-13-5 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 12-4-1 in home games. Real Salt Lake scored 48 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Andres Flores, Yimmi Chara (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured).
Real Salt Lake: Kyle Beckerman, Douglas Martinez (injured), Christopher Garcia (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Comments