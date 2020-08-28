Portland Timbers host Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Real Salt Lake (2-1-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (3-2-1, fourth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host Real Salt Lake in a conference matchup.

The Timbers finished 14-13-7 overall during the 2019 season while going 8-5-4 at home. Portland averaged 1.5 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

Real Salt Lake compiled a 16-13-5 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 12-4-1 in home games. Real Salt Lake scored 48 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Andres Flores, Yimmi Chara (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured).

Real Salt Lake: Kyle Beckerman, Douglas Martinez (injured), Christopher Garcia (injured).

