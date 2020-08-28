AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Aug. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Aug. 28 10:00 AM California AG Becerra and Washington AG Ferguson announce legal action in defense of environmental law – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson host a virtual press conference to announce legal action in defense of key environmental law

Weblinks: http://ag.ca.gov, https://twitter.com/AGBecerra

Contacts: California Attorney General media, agpressoffice@doj.ca.gov, 1 916 210 6000

RSVP: Media interested in participating must RSVP to agpressoffice@doj.ca.gov. Please note that speakers will be providing remarks and answering questions via video

——————–

Friday, Aug. 28 11:30 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen tours Skagit Farmworker Housing with SCHA Executive Director Melanie Corey, 20282 Lafayette Rd, Burlington, WA (11:30 AM PDT) and visits StoryWalk Trail with library staff, 25625 Helmick Rd, Sedro-Woolley, WA (1:20 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks are required to be worn. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov.* If you plan to attend the Natural Milk dairy farm visit, please also RSVP to Jeremy at (360) 410-8888.

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Aug. 30 – Wednesday, Sep. 02 Chief Learning Officer and Influencers Forum – APEX

Location: W Seattle, 1112 4th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.coriniumintelligence.com/global-events/global-conferences, https://twitter.com/CoriniumGlobal

Contacts: Corinium Global Intelligence North America, inquiries@coriniumintel.com