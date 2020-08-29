Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen 20, American Falls 8
Bear Lake 49, Rich County, Utah 0
Blackfoot 40, Thunder Ridge 21
Butte County 42, Watersprings 8
Clark Fork 50, Wallace 6
Clearwater Valley 60, Salmon River 12
Deary 74, Troy 28
Dietrich 44, Garden Valley 32
Eureka, Mont. 14, Bonners Ferry 0
Fruitland 36, Melba 34
Genesee 30, Timberline-Weippe 24
Gooding 22, Jerome 20
Grace 14, N. Gem 6
Hillcrest 56, Idaho Falls 20
Horseshoe Bend 22, Wilder 6
Jackson Hole, Wyo. 34, Teton 12
Kimberly 30, Snake River 26
Lake City 26, Lakeland 20
Lewiston 37, Kuna 30
Lyman, Wyo. 24, Malad 6
Marsing 39, Valley 14
Mountain Home 58, Burley 38
Murtaugh 64, Hansen 26
N. Fremont 44, Filer 20
Nampa Christian 63, Wendell 0
New Plymouth 14, Parma 8
Orofino 28, McCall-Donnelly 7
Post Falls 35, Sandpoint 14
Richfield 44, Shoshone 6
Rockland 44, Camas County 24
Salmon 36, Anaconda, Mont. 7
Shelley 33, Preston 19
Skyline 33, Minico 0
Soda Springs 18, Ririe 0
South Fremont 41, Timberlake 28
Vallivue 21, Twin Falls 20
Weiser 41, Buhl 7
West Side 33, Firth 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
