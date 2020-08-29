Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aberdeen 20, American Falls 8

Bear Lake 49, Rich County, Utah 0

Blackfoot 40, Thunder Ridge 21

Butte County 42, Watersprings 8

Clark Fork 50, Wallace 6

Clearwater Valley 60, Salmon River 12

Deary 74, Troy 28

Dietrich 44, Garden Valley 32

Eureka, Mont. 14, Bonners Ferry 0

Fruitland 36, Melba 34

Genesee 30, Timberline-Weippe 24

Gooding 22, Jerome 20

Grace 14, N. Gem 6

Hillcrest 56, Idaho Falls 20

Horseshoe Bend 22, Wilder 6

Jackson Hole, Wyo. 34, Teton 12

Kimberly 30, Snake River 26

Lake City 26, Lakeland 20

Lewiston 37, Kuna 30

Lyman, Wyo. 24, Malad 6

Marsing 39, Valley 14

Mountain Home 58, Burley 38

Murtaugh 64, Hansen 26

N. Fremont 44, Filer 20

Nampa Christian 63, Wendell 0

New Plymouth 14, Parma 8

Orofino 28, McCall-Donnelly 7

Post Falls 35, Sandpoint 14

Richfield 44, Shoshone 6

Rockland 44, Camas County 24

Salmon 36, Anaconda, Mont. 7

Shelley 33, Preston 19

Skyline 33, Minico 0

Soda Springs 18, Ririe 0

South Fremont 41, Timberlake 28

Vallivue 21, Twin Falls 20

Weiser 41, Buhl 7

West Side 33, Firth 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

