Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A commercial airline based in Las Vegas has announced new flights from the Boise Airport in Idaho to different locations in California, the first such announcement since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. The Idaho Statesman reported that Allegiant Air said Thursday that it would offer nonstop flights to Palm Springs International Airport twice weekly and to San Francisco twice daily. The Palm Springs route is likely to fly on Sundays and Thursdays with return flights the same days. Airport spokesperson Sean Briggs said the route to San Francisco is similar to an Alaska Airlines route and will begin flights Sept. 1.

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Educational officials in Idaho have approved a temporary regulation allowing schools to use their full-time equivalent enrollment numbers instead of average daily attendance to calculate state funding as several students have started remote learning during the pandemic. The Lewiston Tribune reported Thursday that the Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved the change, which is already in effect. Associate Deputy Superintendent Tim Hill said the regulation will provide school districts the ability to count students who may not physically be in classrooms by measuring the amount of minutes students spend in their courses. The board is scheduled to revisit the rule after a 21-day comment period.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University has suspended three fraternities and 18 students for reportedly having large gatherings that officials fear could contribute to the spread of coronavirus. Classes at BSU started on Monday, and the university announced the interim suspensions Friday. Similar issues have occurred at other colleges. University of Idaho moved several students from one fraternity to on-campus housing after reports of coronavirus violations. And officials at Washington State University say a large outbreak of coronavirus cases in Pullman has been traced to parties around the town’s Greek Row neighborhood. WSU is holding online classes for the fall semester but many students still live on or near campus.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the National Interagency Fire Center say about 200 active duty U.S. Army soldiers are being mobilized to help fight wildfires across the western United States. Officials with the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise asked the Department of Defense for help fighting wildfires, which have burned more than 5900 square miles (15280 square kilometers) so far this year. The soldiers will be trained at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state next week and should be ready to to join hand crews on fire lines in early September. Active duty military members have been deployed as wildland firefighters 38 times in the past 33 years.