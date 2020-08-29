Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot early Saturday after fires were set at a law enforcement building that’s a frequent site for protests. Officers extinguished the fire at the Portland Police Association building and appeared to detain several protesters. Witnesses also say a car drove by near the demonstration and fired several gunshots into the air. Video posted online showed shell casings in the street. No injuries were reported. Demonstrators had earlier staged a sit-in at the Portland mayor’s condo lobby Friday night. Portland has been gripped by nightly demonstrations for over three months since the police killing of George Floyd.

UNDATED (AP) — President Donald Trump, who delivered his remarks to a Republican crowd gathered at the White House, called for “law and order,” and said the country could not allow “mob rule.” Rhetoric at the party’s national convention claimed chaos in American cities. But the reality is far more complicated. Experts point out that violent crime has remained stable and low, although homicides have risen a bit in some cities during the pandemic. In many major cities, there was looting and property destruction during the height of the George Floyd protests, but order was restored months ago in most places.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white office shot Jacob Blake in the back. Activists in the Wisconsin city say officers have been aggressive in responding to protests over the shooting Sunday of Blake, a Black man, even as they’ve tolerated armed militia groups. Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that officers have arrested “just under 50” people this week. The department later provided a list of 58 charges, more than half of them for curfew violations. Local activist Isaac Wallner says, “there has been no respect for anybody’s civil rights.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily lifted a lower court’s preliminary injunction on federal law enforcement officers’ use of force, threats and dispersal orders against journalists and legal observers working at Portland protests. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the injunction was put in place by U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon while the federal government appeals the restriction. The appeals court concluded that the government showed the order “will cause irreparable harm to law enforcement efforts and personnel.” For now, the ruling essentially puts journalists and legal observers on the same footing as demonstrators when it comes to orders to disperse and the use of force.