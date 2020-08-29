Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 to win back-to-back games for only the second time all season. Mike Trout homered, Justin Upton delivered the tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning, and Albert Pujols had an RBI double to tie George Brett for the sixth-most doubles in major league history in the opener of 10 consecutive home games for the last-place Angels. Nick Margevicius yielded seven hits over six innings for Seattle. Sam Haggerty drove in the game’s first run, but Seattle lost for only the second time in seven games.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Against the backdrop of ongoing calls for social justice, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs is imploring others to register to vote. In fact, he just did it for the first time in his life. Diggs spoke before the Seahawks returned to practice. The team had a previously scheduled day off Thursday and there was discussion about whether to hold practice after teams in the NFL and other leagues called off games or practices following the shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin. For Diggs, spreading the word about voting is a major priority and he said he would be casting an absentee ballot in his native Texas.

UNDATED (AP) — The Orlando Magic are going to be thrilled to see the Milwaukee Bucks take the floor on Saturday for Game 5 of their matchup. And they’ll be even happier if they can face them again in a Game 6 on Monday. The NBA playoffs — which stopped for three days after the Bucks refused to take the floor on Wednesday in protest of the shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin this past weekend — are set to resume. The first game on the slate is Game 5 of the Orlando-Milwaukee Eastern Conference first-round series.

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer is resuming its season after several midweek matches were postponed when players decided not to play to call attention to racial injustice. The league says the move comes after a “period of reflection and conversation” with the group Black Players for Change, other league players and the MLS Players Association. Five of the six matches Wednesday were postponed when MLS players joined counterparts in the NBA, WNBA and Major League Baseball in skipping play to protest the shooting by police of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.