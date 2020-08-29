Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE CUSTODY DEATH-LAWSUIT

Family of man who died in police custody announces $30M suit

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The family of a Black man who died in Tacoma police custody says they plan to sue the police department for $30 million for his death. The Seattle Times reports lawyer James Bible announced the filing of a tort claim Friday related to the death of Manuel Ellis. Ellis died in handcuffs on March 3 from lack of oxygen caused by being restrained, which the Pierce County Medical Examiner determined was a homicide. In a statement, Tacoma Mayor and City Manager Elizabeth Pauli said they understand the frustration that the family expressed and share their desire for a thorough independent investigation that is completed as swiftly as possible.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FED DETENTION CENTER

37 at SeaTac federal detention center infected with virus

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The Federal Detention Center in SeaTac say it has a cluster of infections among inmates and staff. The Seattle Times reports that as of Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said 31 inmates and six staff members at the facility had tested positive for the coronavirus. Prison and public health officials say no deaths or hospitalizations have been reported. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ricardo Martinez says the detention center had succeeded for a long while in keeping the virus away and said its arrival is a serious situation. Martinez said the infections likely will keep local federal courts closed for another month.

POLICE SHOOTING-WISCONSIN-POLICE TACTICS

Activists see disparate police tactics amid Kenosha protests

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white office shot Jacob Blake in the back. Activists in the Wisconsin city say officers have been aggressive in responding to protests over the shooting Sunday of Blake, a Black man, even as they’ve tolerated armed militia groups. Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that officers have arrested “just under 50” people this week. The department later provided a list of 58 charges, more than half of them for curfew violations. Local activist Isaac Wallner says, “there has been no respect for anybody’s civil rights.”

CORONAVIRUS-UNIVERSITY PARTIES

BSU, UI and WSU confront student parties during pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University has suspended three fraternities and 18 students for reportedly having large gatherings that officials fear could contribute to the spread of coronavirus. Classes at BSU started on Monday, and the university announced the interim suspensions Friday. Similar issues have occurred at other colleges. University of Idaho moved several students from one fraternity to on-campus housing after reports of coronavirus violations. And officials at Washington State University say a large outbreak of coronavirus cases in Pullman has been traced to parties around the town’s Greek Row neighborhood. WSU is holding online classes for the fall semester but many students still live on or near campus.

JAPAN-FLYING CAR

Japan’s ‘flying car’ gets off ground, with a person aboard

TOKYO (AP) — The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways may be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc., among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted several feet (1-2 meters) off the ground and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. Tomohiro Fukuzawa, who heads the effort, said he hopes to turn it into a real-life product by 2023, but acknowledged that making the vehicle safe was critical.

PROTEST ZONE SHOOTING LAWSUIT

Father of teen killed near protest zone files $3B claims

SEATTLE (AP) — The father of a young Seattle man shot and killed near the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone has filed wrongful death claims totaling $3 billion. The Seattle Times reports Horace Anderson is seeking $1 billion each from Seattle, King County and the state of Washington. Lorenzo Anderson was shot June 20 and fire officials say he was transported by volunteer medics to Harborview Medical Center, where he died. A city spokesperson said the city does not typically comment on pending claims. A spokesperson for King County confirmed his department had received the claim and has started reviewing it. The state said a tort claim hadn’t yet been received.

POSTAL SERVICE-STATE LAWSUITS

Judge orders USPS to provide info on service changes

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge in Washington state is giving the Trump administration and the U.S. Postal Service 10 days to turn over information about service changes that critics say could undermine mail-in voting in the November election. More than 20 states filed lawsuits last week over the changes, including 14 states that sued in U.S. District Court in Yakima. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian on Thursday granted the states’ request to speed up discovery in that case. The Justice Department opposed the request, saying that much of the information the states are seeking is already in the public record.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

Washington sees decline in new, total weekly jobless claims

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state continues to see a decrease in both new weekly and total claims for unemployment benefits.The number of new claims for unemployment benefits in Washington last week — 18,389 — was down 16.2% from the previous week. More than 568,000 claims for benefits — with some of that number reflecting people who filed multiple claims — were filed for the week of Aug. 16-22, down 4.8% from the previous week. More than $182 million was paid for 357,077 individual claims last week, a decrease of $15.4 million and 5,760 fewer people from the prior week. To date, the state has paid nearly $10 billion in benefits.

SEATTLE WATERFRONT-PIER

Seattle’s Waterfront Park pier to be removed in September

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say the emergency removal of the pier that holds up Waterfront Park in Seattle will cost the city more than $4 million and take months. The Seattle Times reports the city will hire a company to deconstruct the deteriorating timber pier. The work has an estimated total cost of $4.3 million and will begin in one or two weeks. The Office of the Waterfront says construction is expected to last until early 2021. Pier 58 is located between the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel and holds up Seattle’s landmark boardwalk space with benches, scenic views and telescopes.

SEATTLE PROTESTS

Seattle police make arrests during protests

SEATTLE (AP) — At least three people were arrested in two separate demonstrations in Seattle Wednesday night. The Seattle Times reports that protesters broke windows at three businesses in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and police arrested two people. In the Eastlake neighborhood a separate group was at the Washington State Patrol building and at least one person was arrested and police used pepper spray. Washington’s largest city has seen frequent protests since the killing of George Floyd in late May.