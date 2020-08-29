Los Angeles FC plays first road game of season against Seattle

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Los Angeles FC (2-1-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (3-1-2, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC takes the road for the first time this season against Seattle.

The Sounders put together a 16-10-8 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 11-2-4 in home matches. Seattle averaged 1.7 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game last season.

Los Angeles FC went 21-4-9 overall and 13-1-3 on the road a season ago. Los Angeles FC averaged 2.5 goals on 6.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Los Angeles FC won the last meeting 4-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Trey Muse (injured), Xavier Arreaga (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Shandon Hopeau (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Carlos Vela (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.