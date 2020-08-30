Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Native American comic book fans hope a new Marvel anthology by Native artists and writers will jump-start authentic representation in mainstream superhero fare. “Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices #1” is expected in November during Native American History Month and will revisit some of its Native characters. Marvel says the project was planned long before the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice, which has prompted changes like the Washington NFL team dropping its Redskins mascot. The lead artist for the comic book says the series is correcting a decades-old problem of Native American or Indigenous representation in the medium.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The family of a Black man who died in Tacoma police custody says they plan to sue the police department for $30 million for his death. The Seattle Times reports lawyer James Bible announced the filing of a tort claim Friday related to the death of Manuel Ellis. Ellis died in handcuffs on March 3 from lack of oxygen caused by being restrained, which the Pierce County Medical Examiner determined was a homicide. In a statement, Tacoma Mayor and City Manager Elizabeth Pauli said they understand the frustration that the family expressed and share their desire for a thorough independent investigation that is completed as swiftly as possible.

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The Federal Detention Center in SeaTac say it has a cluster of infections among inmates and staff. The Seattle Times reports that as of Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said 31 inmates and six staff members at the facility had tested positive for the coronavirus. Prison and public health officials say no deaths or hospitalizations have been reported. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ricardo Martinez says the detention center had succeeded for a long while in keeping the virus away and said its arrival is a serious situation. Martinez said the infections likely will keep local federal courts closed for another month.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back. Activists in the Wisconsin city say officers have been aggressive in responding to protests over the shooting Sunday of Blake, a Black man, even as they’ve tolerated armed militia groups. Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that officers have arrested “just under 50” people this week. The department later provided a list of 58 charges, more than half of them for curfew violations. Local activist Isaac Wallner says, “there has been no respect for anybody’s civil rights.”