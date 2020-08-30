Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James had 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the Western Conference semifinals, beating the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 131-122 in Game 5 on Saturday night. Anthony Davis had a playoff-best 43 points for the top-seeded Lakers in their first playoff appearance since 2013. The Lakers will play the winner of the series between Houston and Oklahoma City. The Rockets took a 3-2 lead with a 114-80 victory earlier Saturday. CJ McCollum had 36 points and Carmelo Anthony 27 for the surprisingly scrappy Trail Blazers, They played without injured All-Star guard Damian Lillard.

UNDATED (AP) — The longtime NBA player and fromer UConn star Cliff Robinson has died. His death was confirmed by UConn. No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago. He was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn before becoming a top sixth man during his 18 years in the NBA. He helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals. Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year. The Trail Blazers called his contributions “unmistakable.” Cliff Robinson was 53 years old.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Giuseppe Rossi and Sam Johnson scored late goals and Real Salt Lake rallied to a 4-all draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night. Sebastian Blanco scored in the 70th minute to put Portland up 3-2, and Felipe Mora added what looked like an insurance goal in the 85th. Rossi’s first MLS goal in the 90th closed the gap, and Johnson tied it late in stoppage time.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Howard added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the shorthanded Chicago Sky 88-74 to stay atop the WNBA standings. Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle, which became the second team to clinch a playoff spot. Alysha Clark and Ezi Magbegor each scored 11 points. Kahleah Copper scored 19 points for Chicago and Allie Quigley added 11. Chicago was without Diamond DeShields and Azura Stevens after both players left the WNBA bubble.