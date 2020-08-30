Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE AIRPORT FLIGHTS

Boise Airport to welcome new nonstop flights to California

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A commercial airline based in Las Vegas has announced new flights from the Boise Airport in Idaho to different locations in California, the first such announcement since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. The Idaho Statesman reported that Allegiant Air said Thursday that it would offer nonstop flights to Palm Springs International Airport twice weekly and to San Francisco twice daily. The Palm Springs route is likely to fly on Sundays and Thursdays with return flights the same days. Airport spokesperson Sean Briggs said the route to San Francisco is similar to an Alaska Airlines route and will begin flights Sept. 1.

REMOTE LEARNING-STATE FUNDS

Idaho education board approves change for state funding

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Educational officials in Idaho have approved a temporary regulation allowing schools to use their full-time equivalent enrollment numbers instead of average daily attendance to calculate state funding as several students have started remote learning during the pandemic. The Lewiston Tribune reported Thursday that the Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved the change, which is already in effect. Associate Deputy Superintendent Tim Hill said the regulation will provide school districts the ability to count students who may not physically be in classrooms by measuring the amount of minutes students spend in their courses. The board is scheduled to revisit the rule after a 21-day comment period.

CORONAVIRUS-UNIVERSITY PARTIES

BSU, UI and WSU confront student parties during pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University has suspended three fraternities and 18 students for reportedly having large gatherings that officials fear could contribute to the spread of coronavirus. Classes at BSU started on Monday, and the university announced the interim suspensions Friday. Similar issues have occurred at other colleges. University of Idaho moved several students from one fraternity to on-campus housing after reports of coronavirus violations. And officials at Washington State University say a large outbreak of coronavirus cases in Pullman has been traced to parties around the town’s Greek Row neighborhood. WSU is holding online classes for the fall semester but many students still live on or near campus.

MILITARY MOBILIZATION-WILDFIRES

200 US Army soldiers deployed to help fight wildfires

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the National Interagency Fire Center say about 200 active duty U.S. Army soldiers are being mobilized to help fight wildfires across the western United States. Officials with the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise asked the Department of Defense for help fighting wildfires, which have burned more than 5900 square miles (15280 square kilometers) so far this year. The soldiers will be trained at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state next week and should be ready to to join hand crews on fire lines in early September. Active duty military members have been deployed as wildland firefighters 38 times in the past 33 years.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Protests erupt at Portland police building, mayor’s condo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot early Saturday after fires were set at a police union building that’s a frequent site for protests. Officers extinguished the fire at the door of the Portland Police Association building and arrested several protesters. Witnesses also say a car drove by near the demonstration and someone inside fired several gunshots into the air. Video posted online showed shell casings in the street. No injuries were reported. Demonstrators had earlier staged a sit-in at the Portland mayor’s condo lobby Friday night. Portland has been gripped by nightly demonstrations for over three months since the police killing of George Floyd.

YELLOWSTONE LOGGING PROJECT

Logging project proposed near Yellowstone National Park

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Montana have proposed a logging and vegetation treatment project west of Yellowstone National Park, citing the possibility of wildfires and the threat of a mountain pine beetle outbreak. The Billings Gazette reported that the project would spread across about 40,000 acres, including South Fork Madison River watersheds and some grizzly bear habitats. The project would provide an estimated 100 cubic feet of saw timber to local mills during the 15 years of the work. Comments on the South Plateau Area Landscape Treatment Project will be accepted through Sept. 16.