Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS

1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person was fatally shot late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as Black Lives Matter protesters and people from a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters clashed in the streets. It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters in the city’s downtown. Oregon’s largest city has been the site of nightly protests for three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Trump referenced the city in a speech Thursday at the Republican National Convention.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Protests erupt at Portland police building, mayor’s condo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot early Saturday after fires were set at a police union building that’s a frequent site for protests. Officers extinguished the fire at the door of the Portland Police Association building and arrested several protesters. Witnesses also say a car drove by near the demonstration and someone inside fired several gunshots into the air. Video posted online showed shell casings in the street. No injuries were reported. Demonstrators had earlier staged a sit-in at the Portland mayor’s condo lobby Friday night. Portland has been gripped by nightly demonstrations for over three months since the police killing of George Floyd.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-AMERICAN-CITIES

GOP portrayal of urban mayhem doesn’t always match reality

President Donald Trump, who delivered his remarks to a Republican crowd gathered at the White House, called for “law and order,” and said the country could not allow “mob rule.” Rhetoric at the party’s national convention claimed chaos in American cities. But the reality is far more complicated. Experts point out that violent crime has remained stable and low, although homicides have risen a bit in some cities during the pandemic. In many major cities, there was looting and property destruction during the height of the George Floyd protests, but order was restored months ago in most places.

BC-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-WISCONSIN-POLICE-TACTICS

Activists: Militias tolerated, Kenosha protesters arrested

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back. Activists in the Wisconsin city say officers have been aggressive in responding to protests over the shooting Sunday of Blake, a Black man, even as they’ve tolerated armed militia groups. Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that officers have arrested “just under 50” people this week. The department later provided a list of 58 charges, more than half of them for curfew violations. Local activist Isaac Wallner says, “there has been no respect for anybody’s civil rights.”

POLICE FORCE-JOURNALISTS OBSERVERS

Court: Portland crowd control covers journalists, observers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily lifted a lower court’s preliminary injunction on federal law enforcement officers’ use of force, threats and dispersal orders against journalists and legal observers working at Portland protests. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the injunction was put in place by U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon while the federal government appeals the restriction. The appeals court concluded that the government showed the order “will cause irreparable harm to law enforcement efforts and personnel.” For now, the ruling essentially puts journalists and legal observers on the same footing as demonstrators when it comes to orders to disperse and the use of force.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND MARCH

March in Portland coincides with Washington, DC, rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A crowd of about 1,000 people were marching in Portland, Oregon, Friday as part of a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The rally in Oregon’s city was led by Portland’s NAACP chapter and the Black youth organization Fridays 4 Freedom. It began with a rally at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at Portland’s convention center.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Multnomah, Hood River counties removed from COVID watch list

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah and Hood River counties have been removed from the COVID-19 Watch List. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that both counties have reduced the spread of the coronavirus successfully enough to be taken off the Watch List. With their removal, six counties remain: Baker, Jackson, Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow and Umatilla. KOIN reports that counties are added to the Watch List when the virus is spreading quickly and public health officials cannot trace the spread to a specific source. In Oregon authorities have reported more than 26,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 447 deaths.

PORTLAND SHOOTING

Police: 16-year-old dies after 4 shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old died after four people were shot Thursday in Portland. Police say officers responded to calls about gunfire about 9 p.m. Thursday in Northeast Portland’s Gateway Discovery Park. Police said they found four victims at the scene. They were taken to hospitals and police say they are expected to survive. Police said Friday that the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined 16-year-old Jaelin James Scott was killed by a gunshot wound.