Angels host the Mariners following Canning’s strong outing

Seattle Mariners (14-22, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (12-23, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Seattle: Marco Gonzales (3-2, 3.64 ERA) Los Angeles: Jaime Barria (0-0, 2.89 ERA)

LINE: Mariners 0; over/under is 3 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Griffin Canning. Canning pitched eight innings, surrendering one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Seattle.

The Angels are 11-17 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 50 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the club with 12, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

The Mariners are 10-16 against AL West Division opponents. Seattle has slugged .381 this season. Kyle Lewis leads the team with a mark of .543.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout ranks second on the Angels with 33 hits and is batting .277.

Lewis leads the Mariners with eight home runs and is batting .339.

INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Hoby Milner: (back), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

