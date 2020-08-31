BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 2:25 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

As the Summer of COVID draws to a close, many experts fear an even bleaker fall and suggest that American families should start planning for Thanksgiving by Zoom. By Carla K. Johnson. SENT: 1000 words.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon state police will patrol Portland’s nightly protests with help from officers from neighboring communities, seeking to tamp down on vandalism and violence following the fatal shooting of a right-wing Trump supporter as the city approaches 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter demonstrations. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 740 words. With AP photos.

CHINA TIKTOK

NEW YORK — The Chinese government is complicating the U.S.-government-ordered sale of U.S. TikTok assets. By Tali Arbel and Zen Soo. SENT: 330 words. With AP photos.

AMAZON DRONES

NEW YORK — Getting an Amazon package delivered from the sky is closer to becoming a reality. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it had granted Amazon approval to deliver packages by drones. By Joseph Pisani. SENT: 190 words. With AP photo.

SPORTS

BC-BBA—ATHLETICS MARINERS PPD: 2 more Oakland games postponed, this time at Seattle.

FBN NFC WEST PREVIEW

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — As remarkable as the one-year turnaround from four wins to a Super Bowl appearance might have been for the San Francisco 49ers, repeating the feat could be even harder. By Josh Dubrow. SENT: 970 words.

IN BRIEF

CHILD ABUSE CHARGES: Everett man charged after infant daughter injured.

SEATAC SHOOTING: 1 killed in SeaTac shooting.