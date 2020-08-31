Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city’s mayor over who was to blame for the violence. On Saturday evening a caravan of about 600 vehicles packed with Trump supporters drove through the liberal city and was met with counterprotesters. Skirmishes broke out and, about 15 minutes after the caravan left the city, a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man killed in Portland, Oregon, Saturday was a supporter and “good friend” of the founder of right-wing group Patriot Prayer. The Washington state-based group doesn’t have a significant national footprint but is well known in the Pacific Northwest. Political activist and one-time Senate candidate Joey Gibson founded it in 2016 and its supporters have held many rallies in Portland since the election of President Donald Trump. The events draw counterprotesters from around the region and heightened tensions in Portland long before the police killing of George Floyd.

DE PERE, Wis. (AP) — Images of unrest in Kenosha — protesters clashing with police, shattered windows, a teenager carrying an AR-15 style rifle in the streets — are intensifying the partisan divide in Wisconsin. The Associated Press has interviewed dozens of voters in Green Bay and its quiet suburbs. Democrats see racism and fear-mongering in President Donald Trump’s messages, and part of a ploy to change the subject from the pandemic. Republicans are unwaveringly supportive of the president, even those who admittedly cringe at Trump’s style on other issues.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions to benefit his campaign. Trump has spent the summer highlighting violence at racial injustice protests across the nation as he tries to paint the 2020 election as a choice between “law and order” and chaotic images. While the protests have largely been peaceful, violence erupted again last weekend when a man identified as a supporter of a right-wing group was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon. That came after a large caravan of Trump supporters clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in the city’s streets.