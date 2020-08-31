Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a bow hunter was killed when an elk he had wounded charged at him and gored him in the neck with its antlers. Oregon State Police say 66-year-old Mark David of Hillsboro, Oregon, was archery hunting Saturday on private property in in Tillamook when he wounded a bull elk, but wasn’t able to find it before dark. KOIN reports that on Sunday morning, David and the landowner searched for the bull and wounded it with a bow when they found it. However, it charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers. The landowner tried to help David but he succumbed to his injuries.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An online service is matching buyers and sellers of water rights with firms that can help negotiate the complex transactions. Kristina Ribella started Western Water Market earlier this year. Western Water Market uses a subscription model for water right holders or prospective buyers to place monthly ads about what they are offering or seeking. Firms that specialize in water rights can also advertise their services on the platform. Ribella says she hopes the site continues to draw more buyers and sellers.

UNDATED (AP) — Native American comic book fans hope a new Marvel anthology by Native artists and writers will jump-start authentic representation in mainstream superhero fare. “Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices #1” is expected in November during Native American History Month and will revisit some of its Native characters. Marvel says the project was planned long before the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice, which has prompted changes like the Washington NFL team dropping its Redskins mascot. The lead artist for the comic book says the series is correcting a decades-old problem of Native American or Indigenous representation in the medium.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The family of a Black man who died in Tacoma police custody says they plan to sue the police department for $30 million for his death. The Seattle Times reports lawyer James Bible announced the filing of a tort claim Friday related to the death of Manuel Ellis. Ellis died in handcuffs on March 3 from lack of oxygen caused by being restrained, which the Pierce County Medical Examiner determined was a homicide. In a statement, Tacoma Mayor and City Manager Elizabeth Pauli said they understand the frustration that the family expressed and share their desire for a thorough independent investigation that is completed as swiftly as possible.