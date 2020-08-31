Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres completed a seven-player trade with Seattle catcher Austin Nola and San Diego prospect Taylor Trammell the centerpieces of the deal between West Coast teams. Seattle sent Nola and right-handed reliever Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla to the Padres, while Trammell led a list of prospects headed back to the Mariners. Also headed to Seattle is infielder Ty France, catcher Luis Torres and reliever Andres Muñoz. It’s the second move San Diego has made to add a catcher after acquiring Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels. Nola has the ability to play multiple positions.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Pinch hitter Tim Lopes drove in Kyle Lewis with the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning. Lewis homered in the seventh after Justin Dunn threw six scoreless innings for the Mariners, who had lost the first two games of this four-game series. Albert Pujols hit his 666th career double in the seventh inning to pass George Brett for sixth place in baseball history for the Angels, whose season-best three-game winning streak ended.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Two weeks away from their season opener, the Seattle Seahawks held their final mock game. But while seeing starters compete against each other was important, much of the focus was on what happened a day before and Pete Carroll’s impassioned speech about racial injustice. The Seahawks canceled practice a day before following a long team meeting and spent the day making sure everyone on the team was registered to vote for the November election. Carroll then gave a 15-minute speech to reporters. Safety Jamal Adams said the speech by Carroll resonated with him and other players.

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored two goals less than a minute apart early in the second half, and Seattle rolled past Los Angeles FC 3-1 in the Sounders first home match in 5½ months. Playing in an eerily empty CenturyLink Field, Morris scored 59 seconds apart in the opening moments of the second half as Seattle gained a bit of revenge after LAFC’s 4-1 thumping of the Sounders during the MLS is Back tournament in Florida. Raúl Ruidíaz scored in the first half for Seattle. Diego Rossi scored in the 60th minute but LAFC dropped its second straight following the restart to the MLS season.