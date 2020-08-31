Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRUMP-HEROES-GARDEN-IDAHO

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has responded to President Donald Trump’s call for a “National Garden of American Heroes” by not only suggesting nearly two dozen people, but also offering Idaho as a potential monument site. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 545 words. With AP Photo.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-GUN-DIVIDE

BOISE — The scenes have become commonplace in 2020: People gathered at state Capitols with semiautomatic long guns strapped across their chests. A couple near St. Louis emerging from their mansion brandishing firearms as Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched by the house. Men roaming the streets with rifles during protests over racial inequality, punctuated by two people being killed in Wisconsin and another in Portland over the weekend. By Lisa Marie Pane. SENT: 846 words. With AP Photos.

PORTLAND-PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon state police will patrol Portland’s nightly protests with help from officers from neighboring communities, seeking to tamp down on vandalism and violence following the fatal shooting of a right-wing Trump supporter as the city approaches 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter demonstrations. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 741 words. With AP Photos.

TRUMP-HEROES-GARDEN

The nominations of statues for President Donald Trump’s planned National Garden of American Heroes are in. And the suggestions from around the country look more activist and less white overall than the president’s nominees. By Ellen Knickmeyer, Alan Suderman and Jim Anderson. SENT: 1,033 words. With AP Photos.