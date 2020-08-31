Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

State police returning to Portland following deadly shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city’s mayor over who was to blame for the violence. On Saturday evening a caravan of about 600 vehicles packed with Trump supporters drove through the liberal city and was met with counterprotesters. Skirmishes broke out and, about 15 minutes after the caravan left the city, a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-PATRIOT PRAYER

Patriot Prayer no stranger to protests in Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man killed in Portland, Oregon, Saturday was a supporter and “good friend” of the founder of right-wing group Patriot Prayer. The Washington state-based group doesn’t have a significant national footprint but is well known in the Pacific Northwest. Political activist and one-time Senate candidate Joey Gibson founded it in 2016 and its supporters have held many rallies in Portland since the election of President Donald Trump. The events draw counterprotesters from around the region and heightened tensions in Portland long before the police killing of George Floyd.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-LAW-AND-ORDER-WISCONSIN

When Trump talks law and order, some Wisconsin voters listen

DE PERE, Wis. (AP) — Images of unrest in Kenosha — protesters clashing with police, shattered windows, a teenager carrying an AR-15 style rifle in the streets — are intensifying the partisan divide in Wisconsin. The Associated Press has interviewed dozens of voters in Green Bay and its quiet suburbs. Democrats see racism and fear-mongering in President Donald Trump’s messages, and part of a ploy to change the subject from the pandemic. Republicans are unwaveringly supportive of the president, even those who admittedly cringe at Trump’s style on other issues.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP

Trump seizes on protests as Dems blame him for tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions to benefit his campaign. Trump has spent the summer highlighting violence at racial injustice protests across the nation as he tries to paint the 2020 election as a choice between “law and order” and chaotic images. While the protests have largely been peaceful, violence erupted again last weekend when a man identified as a supporter of a right-wing group was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon. That came after a large caravan of Trump supporters clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in the city’s streets.

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-AMERICAN-CITIES

GOP portrayal of urban mayhem doesn’t always match reality

President Donald Trump, who delivered his remarks to a Republican crowd gathered at the White House, called for “law and order,” and said the country could not allow “mob rule.” Rhetoric at the party’s national convention claimed chaos in American cities. But the reality is far more complicated. Experts point out that violent crime has remained stable and low, although homicides have risen a bit in some cities during the pandemic. In many major cities, there was looting and property destruction during the height of the George Floyd protests, but order was restored months ago in most places.

HUNTER KILLED

Bow hunter killed by elk that charged him

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a bow hunter was killed when an elk he had wounded charged at him and gored him in the neck with its antlers. Oregon State Police say 66-year-old Mark David of Hillsboro, Oregon, was archery hunting Saturday on private property in in Tillamook when he wounded a bull elk, but wasn’t able to find it before dark. KOIN reports that on Sunday morning, David and the landowner searched for the bull and wounded it with a bow when they found it. However, it charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers. The landowner tried to help David but he succumbed to his injuries.

BC-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-WISCONSIN-POLICE-TACTICS

Activists: Militias tolerated, Kenosha protesters arrested

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back. Activists in the Wisconsin city say officers have been aggressive in responding to protests over the shooting Sunday of Blake, a Black man, even as they’ve tolerated armed militia groups. Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that officers have arrested “just under 50” people this week. The department later provided a list of 58 charges, more than half of them for curfew violations. Local activist Isaac Wallner says, “there has been no respect for anybody’s civil rights.”

POLICE FORCE-JOURNALISTS OBSERVERS

Court: Portland crowd control covers journalists, observers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily lifted a lower court’s preliminary injunction on federal law enforcement officers’ use of force, threats and dispersal orders against journalists and legal observers working at Portland protests. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the injunction was put in place by U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon while the federal government appeals the restriction. The appeals court concluded that the government showed the order “will cause irreparable harm to law enforcement efforts and personnel.” For now, the ruling essentially puts journalists and legal observers on the same footing as demonstrators when it comes to orders to disperse and the use of force.