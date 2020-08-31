Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HUNTER KILLED

Bow hunter killed by elk that charged him

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a bow hunter was killed when an elk he had wounded charged at him and gored him in the neck with its antlers. Oregon State Police say 66-year-old Mark David of Hillsboro, Oregon, was archery hunting Saturday on private property in in Tillamook when he wounded a bull elk, but wasn’t able to find it before dark. KOIN reports that on Sunday morning, David and the landowner searched for the bull and wounded it with a bow when they found it. However, it charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers. The landowner tried to help David but he succumbed to his injuries.

EXCHANGE-WESTERN WATER PROJECT

Website helps match sellers of water rights with buyers

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An online service is matching buyers and sellers of water rights with firms that can help negotiate the complex transactions. Kristina Ribella started Western Water Market earlier this year. Western Water Market uses a subscription model for water right holders or prospective buyers to place monthly ads about what they are offering or seeking. Firms that specialize in water rights can also advertise their services on the platform. Ribella says she hopes the site continues to draw more buyers and sellers.

AP-US-NATIVE-AMERICANS-COMIC-BOOKS

Fans hope Marvel comic book improves Native representation

Native American comic book fans hope a new Marvel anthology by Native artists and writers will jump-start authentic representation in mainstream superhero fare. “Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices #1” is expected in November during Native American History Month and will revisit some of its Native characters. Marvel says the project was planned long before the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice, which has prompted changes like the Washington NFL team dropping its Redskins mascot. The lead artist for the comic book says the series is correcting a decades-old problem of Native American or Indigenous representation in the medium.

POLICE CUSTODY DEATH-LAWSUIT

Family of man who died in police custody announces $30M suit

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — The family of a Black man who died in Tacoma police custody says they plan to sue the police department for $30 million for his death. The Seattle Times reports lawyer James Bible announced the filing of a tort claim Friday related to the death of Manuel Ellis. Ellis died in handcuffs on March 3 from lack of oxygen caused by being restrained, which the Pierce County Medical Examiner determined was a homicide. In a statement, Tacoma Mayor and City Manager Elizabeth Pauli said they understand the frustration that the family expressed and share their desire for a thorough independent investigation that is completed as swiftly as possible.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FED DETENTION CENTER

37 at SeaTac federal detention center infected with virus

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — The Federal Detention Center in SeaTac say it has a cluster of infections among inmates and staff. The Seattle Times reports that as of Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said 31 inmates and six staff members at the facility had tested positive for the coronavirus. Prison and public health officials say no deaths or hospitalizations have been reported. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Ricardo Martinez says the detention center had succeeded for a long while in keeping the virus away and said its arrival is a serious situation. Martinez said the infections likely will keep local federal courts closed for another month.

BC-US-POLICE-SHOOTING-WISCONSIN-POLICE-TACTICS

Activists: Militias tolerated, Kenosha protesters arrested

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back. Activists in the Wisconsin city say officers have been aggressive in responding to protests over the shooting Sunday of Blake, a Black man, even as they’ve tolerated armed militia groups. Police Chief Daniel Miskinis said Friday that officers have arrested “just under 50” people this week. The department later provided a list of 58 charges, more than half of them for curfew violations. Local activist Isaac Wallner says, “there has been no respect for anybody’s civil rights.”

CORONAVIRUS-UNIVERSITY PARTIES

BSU, UI and WSU confront student parties during pandemic

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University has suspended three fraternities and 18 students for reportedly having large gatherings that officials fear could contribute to the spread of coronavirus. Classes at BSU started on Monday, and the university announced the interim suspensions Friday. Similar issues have occurred at other colleges. University of Idaho moved several students from one fraternity to on-campus housing after reports of coronavirus violations. And officials at Washington State University say a large outbreak of coronavirus cases in Pullman has been traced to parties around the town’s Greek Row neighborhood. WSU is holding online classes for the fall semester but many students still live on or near campus.

JAPAN-FLYING CAR

Japan’s ‘flying car’ gets off ground, with a person aboard

TOKYO (AP) — The decades-old dream of zipping around in the sky as simply as driving on highways may be becoming less illusory. Japan’s SkyDrive Inc., among the myriads of “flying car” projects around the world, has carried out a successful though modest test flight with one person aboard. In a video shown to reporters on Friday, a contraption that looked like a slick motorcycle with propellers lifted several feet (1-2 meters) off the ground and hovered in a netted area for four minutes. Tomohiro Fukuzawa, who heads the effort, said he hopes to turn it into a real-life product by 2023, but acknowledged that making the vehicle safe was critical.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

State police returning to Portland following deadly shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city’s mayor over who was to blame for the violence. On Saturday evening a caravan of about 600 vehicles packed with Trump supporters drove through the liberal city and was met with counterprotesters. Skirmishes broke out and, about 15 minutes after the caravan left the city, a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer was fatally shot.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-PATRIOT PRAYER

Patriot Prayer no stranger to protests in Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man killed in Portland, Oregon, Saturday was a supporter and “good friend” of the founder of right-wing group Patriot Prayer. The Washington state-based group doesn’t have a significant national footprint but is well known in the Pacific Northwest. Political activist and one-time Senate candidate Joey Gibson founded it in 2016 and its supporters have held many rallies in Portland since the election of President Donald Trump. The events draw counterprotesters from around the region and heightened tensions in Portland long before the police killing of George Floyd.