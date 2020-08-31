Morris, Seattle face Real Salt Lake

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Sounders FC (4-1-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-1-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Morris leads Seattle into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after a two-goal showing against Los Angeles FC.

Real Salt Lake compiled a 16-13-5 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 12-4-1 in home games. Real Salt Lake averaged 1.3 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The Sounders put together a 16-10-8 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 11-2-4 in home games. Seattle scored 64 goals last season, averaging 1.7 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Douglas Martinez (injured), Christopher Garcia (injured).

Seattle: Trey Muse (injured), Shandon Hopeau (injured), Danny Leyva (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.