Oregon Digest Advisory

TRUMP NATIONAL GUARD FACT CHECK

WASHINGTON — It’s become a pattern when unrest flares in a city: President Donald Trump suggests he has National Guard troops ready to send to the scene and takes credit for dispatching them and restoring calm while he accuses Democrats of being squishy on law and order. That’s a distortion. By Calvin Woodward and Scott Bauer. SENT: 860 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon state police will patrol Portland’s nightly protests with help from officers from neighboring communities, seeking to tamp down on vandalism and violence following the fatal shooting of a right-wing Trump supporter as the city approaches 100 consecutive nights of Black Lives Matter demonstrations. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE GUN DIVIDE

BOISE, Idaho. — The scenes have become commonplace in 2020: People gathered at state Capitols with semiautomatic long guns strapped across their chests. A couple near St. Louis emerging from their mansion brandishing firearms as Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched by the house. Men roaming the streets with rifles during protests over racial inequality, punctuated by two people being killed in Wisconsin and another in Oregon over the weekend. By Lisa Marie Pane. SENT: 860 words. With AP photos.

OREGON STATE POLICE SUPERINTENDENT

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Monday announced her choice to lead the state’s largest law enforcement agency. SENT: 280 words.

