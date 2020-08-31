AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Aug. 31.

Monday, Aug. 31 12:30 PM Bipartisan, bicameral Members of Congress celebrate completion of Columbia river jetty projects – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard, and Pacific Northwest Waterways Association hold media availability with Democrats Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Republican Rep. Jammie Herrera Buetler, to celebrate the completion of the Mouth of the Columbia River North Jetty and Jetty A rehabilitation projects, and the start of work on the South Jetty rehabilitation project

Location: Lot C, Jetty Rd, Hammond, OR

Tuesday, Sep. 01 Amazon U.S. begins to display sellers’ names and addresses – Amazon U.S. begins to display sellers’ names and addresses on their Amazon.com Seller Profile page, in line with Seller Profile pages across Amazon stores in Europe, Japan, and Mexico. The company said in July that it was introducing this change ‘to ensure there is a consistent baseline of seller information to help customers make informed shopping decisions’

