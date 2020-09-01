Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A supporter of a right-wing group who was shot dead on a Portland, Oregon, street was mourned by both friends and President Donald Trump as a victim of mob violence. Just hours before he was shot in the chest Saturday night, 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson and a friend were seen heading downtown to protect a caravan of Trump supporters. Ex-girlfriend Christine Banks said Danielson didn’t discuss politics much objected to the weeks-long protests in Portland. A GoFundMe site late Monday said it had raised $33,000 from more than 900 donors for “legal/lawyer fees, and towards fulfilling all other incurred costs in this time of need.”

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A plan by the governor of Oregon to use sheriff’s deputies from surrounding counties to help patrol Portland following the deadly shooting of a right-wing Trump supporter was sharply criticized by law enforcement. They said it wouldn’t end the “cycle of violence” in the city that’s approaching 100 consecutive nights of often-violent Black Lives Matter protests. Gov. Kate Brown had announced a plan to use deputies from the two counties, as well as Oregon State Police troopers, to help Portland police.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sheriffs from two counties in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, are rejecting a plan by the state’s governor for their deputies to keep the peace in the the city following the deadly shooting of a right-wing supporter of President Donald Trump. In sharply worded statements, the sheriffs of Clackamas and Washington counties said the plan wouldn’t end violence as Black Lives Matter protests approach the 100-day mark in Portland. The development leaves massive uncertainty in the liberal city, which is struggling in the national spotlight. President Donald Trump has made Portland a target of his “law and order” re-election campaign theme.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man killed in Portland, Oregon, Saturday was a supporter and “good friend” of the founder of right-wing group Patriot Prayer. The Washington state-based group doesn’t have a significant national footprint but is well known in the Pacific Northwest. Political activist and one-time Senate candidate Joey Gibson founded it in 2016 and its supporters have held many rallies in Portland since the election of President Donald Trump. The events draw counterprotesters from around the region and heightened tensions in Portland long before the police killing of George Floyd.