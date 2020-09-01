Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge has affirmed a set of firearms regulations approved by Washington voters in 2018, ruling against a legal challenge raised by gun-right advocates. The Seattle Times reports Initiative 1639 raised the legal purchase age of a semiautomatic rifle to 21 and established enhanced background checks for their purchase. Voters passed the measure with nearly 60% support but gun-rights advocates have vehemently opposed it. U.S. District Court of Western Washington Judge Ronald Leighton in his ruling cited current federal law banning the handgun sales to people under 21. One of the plaintiffs, Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation founder Alan Gottlieb, says the group plans to appeal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Getting an Amazon package delivered from the sky is closer to becoming a reality. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it has granted Amazon approval to deliver packages by drones. Amazon says the approval is an important step, but added that it is still testing and flying the drones. It did not say when it expected drones to make deliveries to shoppers. The FAA said Amazon is the third drone delivery service to win flight approval. Delivery company UPS and a company owned by search giant Google won approval last year.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sheriffs from two counties in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, are rejecting a plan by the state’s governor for their deputies to keep the peace in the the city following the deadly shooting of a right-wing supporter of President Donald Trump. In sharply worded statements, the sheriffs of Clackamas and Washington counties said the plan wouldn’t end violence as Black Lives Matter protests approach the 100-day mark in Portland. The development leaves massive uncertainty in the liberal city, which is struggling in the national spotlight. President Donald Trump has made Portland a target of his “law and order” re-election campaign theme.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man killed in Portland, Oregon, Saturday was a supporter and “good friend” of the founder of right-wing group Patriot Prayer. The Washington state-based group doesn’t have a significant national footprint but is well known in the Pacific Northwest. Political activist and one-time Senate candidate Joey Gibson founded it in 2016 and its supporters have held many rallies in Portland since the election of President Donald Trump. The events draw counterprotesters from around the region and heightened tensions in Portland long before the police killing of George Floyd.