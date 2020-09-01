Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marco Gonzales retired 21 consecutive Angels while throwing a four-hitter in the Seattle Mariners’ 2-1 victory over Los Angeles. Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning. Gonzales had eight strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter until the ninth inning of his second career complete game. After Justin Upton’s leadoff homer in the second inning, Gonzales retired every batter he faced until pinch-hitter Shohei Ohtani’s leadoff single in the ninth. Albert Pujols popped out to end Gonzales’ third victory over the Angels already this season.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miles Sanders shared running duties with Jordan Howard last season and still led all rookies in scrimmage yards, setting a Philadelphia Eagles franchise record in the category. He’ll be the go-to guy in the backfield this year. Sanders is one of the league’s rising stars. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby are also in that category.

UNDATED (AP) — It was January 2015 that 17-year-old Page Peterson, the carefree Oregon boy who pitched on the baseball field and tore down the slopes on his snowboard, took his own life. He was among more than 2,000 teenagers his age that would commit suicide in that year alone, a number that is both staggering and heartbreaking. Now, his father Doug Peterson is riding his bike from the Canadian border to the Mexican border during the month of September, raising money with the support of apparel company Pair of Thieves and awareness for National Suicide Prevention Month.

SEATTLE (AP) — Major League Baseball announced that the first two games of Oakland’s series at Seattle have been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The positive test already caused the postponement of Oakland’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros. Now games against the Mariners on Tuesday and Wednesday are being put off. The A’s are also scheduled to play at Seattle on Thursday.