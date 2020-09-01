Idaho Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Tuesday, Sep. 01 10:00 AM Idaho and Eastern Oregon health groups hold coronavirus media availability – Leaders and physicians from Idaho and Eastern Oregon health care organizations hold media availability on coronavirus (COVID-19), via joint video call. Speakers include West Valley Medical Chief Medical Officer Dr Richard Augustus, Saint Alphonsus Health System Chief Medical Informatics Officer Dr A Patrice Burgess, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa President Travis Leach, Saltzer Health VP and Chief Medical Officer Dr John Kaiser, Primary Health Medical Group CEO Dr David Peterman, St. Luke’s Health System Executive Medical Director Dr Rob Cavagnole, and Valor Health CEO Brad Turpen

Weblinks: https://www.stlukesonline.org/, https://twitter.com/StLukesHealth

Contacts: Anita Kissee, St. Luke’s Health System, kisseea@slhs.org, 1 503 318 9625

Conference Call Information: Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. Join Microsoft Teams Meeting +1 208-996-1717 United States, Boise (Toll) Conference ID: 577 062 86#

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 01 12:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little hosts AARP telephone town hall – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts a statewide AARP telephone town hall to provide information and answer questions regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

——————–

Tuesday, Sep. 01 Boise School District holds Board of Trustees election

Weblinks: http://www.boiseschools.org/, https://twitter.com/BSDEducation

Contacts: Dan Hollar, Boise School District, dan.hollar@boiseschools.org , 1 208 854 4064