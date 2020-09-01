Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho governor offers state as potential monument site

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little has responded to President Donald Trump’s call for a “National Garden of American Heroes” by not only suggesting nearly two dozen people, but also offering Idaho as a potential monument site. The Republican governor in a letter sent last week to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says Idaho is a geographically diverse state, and he’d be happy to work with the Trump administration to find a good spot. Little’s list of people to put in it includes potato baron J.R. Simplot, Kootenai Tribe member Amy Trice, astronaut Barbara Morgan, women’s rights advocate Sally Reed, Medal of Honor recipient Vernon Baker and Olympic gold medalist Gretchen Fraser.

Sheriffs reject governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sheriffs from two counties in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, are rejecting a plan by the state’s governor for their deputies to keep the peace in the the city following the deadly shooting of a right-wing supporter of President Donald Trump. In sharply worded statements, the sheriffs of Clackamas and Washington counties said the plan wouldn’t end violence as Black Lives Matter protests approach the 100-day mark in Portland. The development leaves massive uncertainty in the liberal city, which is struggling in the national spotlight. President Donald Trump has made Portland a target of his “law and order” re-election campaign theme.

Patriot Prayer no stranger to protests in Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man killed in Portland, Oregon, Saturday was a supporter and “good friend” of the founder of right-wing group Patriot Prayer. The Washington state-based group doesn’t have a significant national footprint but is well known in the Pacific Northwest. Political activist and one-time Senate candidate Joey Gibson founded it in 2016 and its supporters have held many rallies in Portland since the election of President Donald Trump. The events draw counterprotesters from around the region and heightened tensions in Portland long before the police killing of George Floyd.

Bow hunter killed by elk that charged him

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a bow hunter was killed when an elk he had wounded charged at him and gored him in the neck with its antlers. Oregon State Police say 66-year-old Mark David of Hillsboro, Oregon, was archery hunting Saturday on private property in in Tillamook when he wounded a bull elk, but wasn’t able to find it before dark. KOIN reports that on Sunday morning, David and the landowner searched for the bull and wounded it with a bow when they found it. However, it charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers. The landowner tried to help David but he succumbed to his injuries.

Americans divided over armed civilians who flock to protests

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The scenes have become almost commonplace in 2020: armed citizens taking to the streets and openly brandishing their firearms. In each case, Americans’ views are starkly different, underscoring the ever-widening divide over gun rights. Some call these gun-toting civilians patriots seeking to bring law and order in these turbulent times while others view them as radical vigilantes. The arrest of a 17-year-old accused of killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a semiautomatic rifle he openly carried is the latest flashpoint. Some say he needed to defend himself against an angry mob, while others say he was spurred on by the gun lobby and far right.

After victories, Medicaid expansion revisited in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Buoyed by victories in conservative states like Missouri and Oklahoma, health care advocates are renewing a push for Medicaid expansion in Mississippi. Although the state’s Republican leadership has long opposed the program, supporters say the coronavirus is shifting the way some people are approaching the issue. Many people are jobless and in need of health care, and hospitals are suffering financially. Since Donald Trump was elected, voters in Idaho, Nebraska, Utah, Oklahoma, Maine and most recently Missouri have approved Medicaid expansion by ballot measures. In Virginia, legislators passed Medicaid expansion after Democrats gained power. A new collaborative, “Southerners for Medicaid Expansion,” is hoping to build on that momentum.