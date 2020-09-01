Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Trump, friends mourn right-wing activist killed in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A supporter of a right-wing group who was shot dead on a Portland, Oregon, street was mourned by both friends and President Donald Trump as a victim of mob violence. Just hours before he was shot in the chest Saturday night, 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson and a friend were seen heading downtown to protect a caravan of Trump supporters. Ex-girlfriend Christine Banks said Danielson didn’t discuss politics much objected to the weeks-long protests in Portland. A GoFundMe site late Monday said it had raised $33,000 from more than 900 donors for “legal/lawyer fees, and towards fulfilling all other incurred costs in this time of need.”

Sheriffs slam governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A plan by the governor of Oregon to use sheriff’s deputies from surrounding counties to help patrol Portland following the deadly shooting of a right-wing Trump supporter was sharply criticized by law enforcement. They said it wouldn’t end the “cycle of violence” in the city that’s approaching 100 consecutive nights of often-violent Black Lives Matter protests. Gov. Kate Brown had announced a plan to use deputies from the two counties, as well as Oregon State Police troopers, to help Portland police.

Sheriffs reject governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sheriffs from two counties in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, are rejecting a plan by the state’s governor for their deputies to keep the peace in the the city following the deadly shooting of a right-wing supporter of President Donald Trump. In sharply worded statements, the sheriffs of Clackamas and Washington counties said the plan wouldn’t end violence as Black Lives Matter protests approach the 100-day mark in Portland. The development leaves massive uncertainty in the liberal city, which is struggling in the national spotlight. President Donald Trump has made Portland a target of his “law and order” re-election campaign theme.

Patriot Prayer no stranger to protests in Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man killed in Portland, Oregon, Saturday was a supporter and “good friend” of the founder of right-wing group Patriot Prayer. The Washington state-based group doesn’t have a significant national footprint but is well known in the Pacific Northwest. Political activist and one-time Senate candidate Joey Gibson founded it in 2016 and its supporters have held many rallies in Portland since the election of President Donald Trump. The events draw counterprotesters from around the region and heightened tensions in Portland long before the police killing of George Floyd.

Americans divided over armed civilians who flock to protests

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The scenes have become almost commonplace in 2020: armed citizens taking to the streets and openly brandishing their firearms. In each case, Americans’ views are starkly different, underscoring the ever-widening divide over gun rights. Some call these gun-toting civilians patriots seeking to bring law and order in these turbulent times while others view them as radical vigilantes. The arrest of a 17-year-old accused of killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a semiautomatic rifle he openly carried is the latest flashpoint. Some say he needed to defend himself against an angry mob, while others say he was spurred on by the gun lobby and far right.

Gov. Brown extends foreclosure moratorium amid pandemic

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order extending Oregon’s foreclosure moratorium through December, citing the continuing coronavirus recession. Brown wrote in an announcement of the order that extending the moratorium on foreclosures will ensure that more Oregonians do not lose their homes this year, and that businesses can continue to provide vital goods and services to our communities. The prior eviction moratorium had been due to expire at the end of September. Oregon also currently has a residential eviction ban for renters that is due to expire at the end of September. Tenants will have until the end of March to pay back rent.

GOP fails to gather enough signatures for Gov. Brown recall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Republican Party has not gathered enough signatures by Monday’s deadline to recall Gov. Kate Brown. The Statesman Journal reports it’s the second failed recall of the governor in less than a year. Oregon GOP Chair Bill Currier said over a Facebook livestream to supporters that it was gut-wrenching to deliver the news. Republicans have accused Brown of abusing her power and destroying the state’s economy through shutdowns imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor has said shutdowns were in keeping with the advice of public health experts and were intended to save lives.

Gov. Brown announces new Oregon State Police superintendent

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced her choice to lead the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Brown said Monday in a statement that Terri Davie is a 24-year veteran of law enforcement in Oregon. Davie will assume the role Nov. 1, pending approval from the state Senate. Brown says Davie has a strong record of leading by example with a focus on inclusivity. Brown says she is dedicated to listening to community voices, including Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Tribal communities, as the state works toward a more fair and just law enforcement system in Oregon. Previous superintendent Travis Hampton announced his retirement earlier this month.