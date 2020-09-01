Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GUN REGULATIONS INITIATIVE

Federal judge upholds state’s voter-approved gun regulations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge has affirmed a set of firearms regulations approved by Washington voters in 2018, ruling against a legal challenge raised by gun-right advocates. The Seattle Times reports Initiative 1639 raised the legal purchase age of a semiautomatic rifle to 21 and established enhanced background checks for their purchase. Voters passed the measure with nearly 60% support but gun-rights advocates have vehemently opposed it. U.S. District Court of Western Washington Judge Ronald Leighton in his ruling cited current federal law banning the handgun sales to people under 21. One of the plaintiffs, Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation founder Alan Gottlieb, says the group plans to appeal.

AMAZON-DRONES

Amazon wins FAA approval to deliver packages by drone

NEW YORK (AP) — Getting an Amazon package delivered from the sky is closer to becoming a reality. The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it has granted Amazon approval to deliver packages by drones. Amazon says the approval is an important step, but added that it is still testing and flying the drones. It did not say when it expected drones to make deliveries to shoppers. The FAA said Amazon is the third drone delivery service to win flight approval. Delivery company UPS and a company owned by search giant Google won approval last year.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Sheriffs reject governor’s plan to curb Portland violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sheriffs from two counties in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, are rejecting a plan by the state’s governor for their deputies to keep the peace in the the city following the deadly shooting of a right-wing supporter of President Donald Trump. In sharply worded statements, the sheriffs of Clackamas and Washington counties said the plan wouldn’t end violence as Black Lives Matter protests approach the 100-day mark in Portland. The development leaves massive uncertainty in the liberal city, which is struggling in the national spotlight. President Donald Trump has made Portland a target of his “law and order” re-election campaign theme.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-PATRIOT PRAYER

Patriot Prayer no stranger to protests in Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The man killed in Portland, Oregon, Saturday was a supporter and “good friend” of the founder of right-wing group Patriot Prayer. The Washington state-based group doesn’t have a significant national footprint but is well known in the Pacific Northwest. Political activist and one-time Senate candidate Joey Gibson founded it in 2016 and its supporters have held many rallies in Portland since the election of President Donald Trump. The events draw counterprotesters from around the region and heightened tensions in Portland long before the police killing of George Floyd.

MISSING CRABBER-SAFE

Crabber survives drifting in boat that ran out of fuel

MT. VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A member of the Swimonish Indian Tribal Community reported missing in mid-August is back home after spending several days stranded in a boat that ran out of fuel followed by days detained in Canada. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Michael Smith Jr. set out Aug. 17 intending to prepare for crab fishing the next day around Blaine. He was last seen on the 18-foot (5-meter) skiff south of Lummi Island about 4 p.m. that day. Shortly after that the boat ran out of fuel and Smith drifted into Boundary Bay, a low-traffic body of water near the international border. On Aug. 20, police say Smith reached land and was taken into custody by Canadian authorities.

CHILD ABUSE CHARGES

Everett man charged after infant daughter injured

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Everett man has been charged with child assault after his infant daughter suffered a brain bleed. The Daily Herald reports 33-year-old Shane Cowherd was charged earlier this month in Snohomish County Superior Court with second-degree assault of a child. Court records say he told detectives he panicked when he threw the baby onto the bed, causing her to land in a way that resulted in the brain bleed. Documents say the incident happened in 2018 at his Everett home. When he first brought her into Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, he initially claimed to health care staff he fell on her, according to charging papers. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

HIKER RESCUE

Navy helicopter team rescues hiker hurt in Olympic Mountains

MOUNT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) — A helicopter crew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island rescued a hiker who was severely injured in a fall in the Buckhorn Wilderness area of the Olympic Mountains. KOMO-TV reports the Navy chopper crew responded Sunday evening after receiving an alert from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office about a hiker who had fallen off a ridgeline at Mount Townsend, had broken both legs and had a potential traumatic brain injury. Authorities say the rescue crew contacted the injured hiker’s wife, who guided the helicopter crew to their location and provided information about approaching inclement weather conditions. Both were hoisted into the helicopter and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

SEATAC SHOOTING

1 killed in SeaTac shooting

SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot to death in SeaTac, Washington, and the shooter is still at large. KOMO reports the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday. King County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a man in his 30s who had been wounded. Medics later pronounced the victim dead. Detectives are still looking into the motive for the shooting and do not have a description of the gunman.

HUNTER KILLED

Bow hunter killed by elk that charged him

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a bow hunter was killed when an elk he had wounded charged at him and gored him in the neck with its antlers. Oregon State Police say 66-year-old Mark David of Hillsboro, Oregon, was archery hunting Saturday on private property in in Tillamook when he wounded a bull elk, but wasn’t able to find it before dark. KOIN reports that on Sunday morning, David and the landowner searched for the bull and wounded it with a bow when they found it. However, it charged David and gored him in the neck with its antlers. The landowner tried to help David but he succumbed to his injuries.

AP-US-NATIVE-AMERICANS-COMIC-BOOKS

Fans hope Marvel comic book improves Native representation

Native American comic book fans hope a new Marvel anthology by Native artists and writers will jump-start authentic representation in mainstream superhero fare. “Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices #1” is expected in November during Native American History Month and will revisit some of its Native characters. Marvel says the project was planned long before the nation’s reckoning over racial injustice, which has prompted changes like the Washington NFL team dropping its Redskins mascot. The lead artist for the comic book says the series is correcting a decades-old problem of Native American or Indigenous representation in the medium.