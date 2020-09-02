BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE POLICE

SEATTLE -The Seattle Police Department is reassigning 100 officers from specialty units to patrol in hopes of increasing community engagement and speeding up 911 responses. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-PULLMAN

PULLMAN, Wash. – The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to grow rapidly in Whitman County, and various government agencies are working to slow the spread. SENT: 310 words.

GAMING COMPANY-LAYOFFS

SEATTLE- A casino and video game company based in Seattle says it is laying off 250 employees. The Seattle Times reports Big Fish Games told staffers in a memo on Tuesday that the move was being made from a position of “financial strength.” SENT: 295 words.

IN BRIEF

—SEATTLE PROTESTS: Police arrest 7 during Seattle protests.

—MISSING PERSONS-IDENTIFIED: Bodies ID’d of men missing since trip to 2019 concert.

—OREGON-BOATING DEATHS: Oregon has seen 22 boating deaths – most since 1993.

—TIMBER HARVEST DELAYED: Snohomish County has 90 days to stop timber harvest.