Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland shifted their focus to the city’s mayor and set a small fire in the upscale building where he lives. Police also declared a riot in Oregon’s largest city as people broke windows and vandalized a business. The demonstration that began late Monday fell on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s 58th birthday and featured protesters with shiny golden alphabet balloons that spelled out an expletive. Protesters sang on the street outside Wheeler’s building. He is also a police commissioner and has come under fire recently for failing to bring months of violence in Portland under control.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state will pay $300 a week to unemployed residents under President Donald Trump’s supplemental aid plan. The retroactive payments will cover a five-week-period beginning in late July and ending Aug. 29. The Republican governor said Tuesday that he’s also looking to tap $15 million in federal coronavirus relief money to make sure the supplemental program applies to those receiving less than $100 in weekly state unemployment benefits who would otherwise be left out of the $300 federal supplement. The state’s unemployment rate is 5%, with 45,000 residents seeking work. Johns Hopkins University reports it has more than 32,000 coronavirus infections and 361 deaths.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho state treasurer is appealing a district court ruling ordering her to vacate her office on the first floor of the Statehouse. Treasurer Julie Ellsworth on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court. The district court in July sided with Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill in a civil lawsuit. They want to make room for more House members and staff offices. The court ruling cited a 2007 law allowing the Legislature to decide what is done with the first, third, and fourth floors of the building.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say three Boise police officers fatally shot a man who was firing his gun from inside a trailer. Officers say they responded to reports of gunshots in Meridian on Monday. Officers located the trailer from which gunshots were reported. A different trailer nearby had been struck several times. Police then exchanged fire with the suspect. They did not say how many rounds were fired. The suspect died on the scene. His identity was not made public, but Stephany Galbreaith, public information officer for the Meridian Police Department, said he was believed to be around 60 years old.