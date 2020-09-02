Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland shifted their focus to the city’s mayor and set a small fire in the upscale building where he lives. Police also declared a riot in Oregon’s largest city as people broke windows and vandalized a business. The demonstration that began late Monday fell on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s 58th birthday and featured protesters with shiny golden alphabet balloons that spelled out an expletive. Protesters sang on the street outside Wheeler’s building. He is also a police commissioner and has come under fire recently for failing to bring months of violence in Portland under control.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is arguing that the push to recall her is based on a policy disagreement, not a violation of any law or standard, and her lawyers say the petitioners leading the recall haven’t identified what steps Durkan should have taken in the wake of June’s widespread protests. The Seattle Times reports the mayor made those arguments in appealing her case to the state Supreme Court. Durkan’s argument, filed Monday, reprises some of the arguments she made in King County Superior Court, where a judge ruled that the recall effort could move forward,

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Employment Security Department announced that a weekly jobless benefit boost of $300 would be processed starting Sept. 21. Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1 and will be on top of the state’s regular unemployment benefit. Not everyone who has filed a claim will be eligible for the extra funding, and ESD has said that the benefit is currently time-limited to those filing claims over a three-week period, between July 26 and Aug. 15. In order to qualify for the weekly bonus, people must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a husband and wife are believed to be dead after a standoff with police ended in a gun battle, explosions and a at a home near Hoquiam, Washington. KOMO reports the drama began at around 9:20 p.m. Monday when deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic violence shooting. The Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson says the 911 caller, a 47-year-old woman, said her 18-year-old son had been shot in the hand and her 56-year-old husband had been shot in the chest. The son and the other person fled from the residence to try and get help. A neighbor called 911 to report hearing gunshots.