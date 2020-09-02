Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners ended up making four trades before the trade deadline but the most notable was the seven-player deal with San Diego that landed Seattle four players with the potential to contribute to the team’s rebuilding plans. Taylor Trammell, one of the top 100 prospects in the minors, headlined the trade. But the depth of the deal is what made it successful for the Mariners, who also added infielder Ty France, pitcher Andres Muñoz and catcher Luis Torrens. Torrens and France will get the chance to play for the Mariners during the final month of the season. Muñoz probably won’t be a contributor until the middle of 2021 as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

SEATTLE (AP) — The third and final game Thursday of Oakland’s series at Seattle has been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus. The first two games in the series scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday had previously been put off. Major League Baseball says the games will be made up with a doubleheader in Seattle on Sept. 14 and another in Oakland on Sept. 26. MLB said it will continue to provide updates as necessary.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is trying his best not to get caught up in thoughts of the future. It’s not easy when a regular topic of conversation is what will happen to him when his rookie contract expires after this season. Carson has developed into one of the top backs for a team that prides itself on running the ball. But the Seahawks have to answer questions about how much the team might want to invest in a back who has suffered season-ending injuries twice in three years.

UNDATED (AP) — It was in January 2015 that 17-year-old Page Petersen, a carefree Oregon boy who pitched on the baseball field and tore down the slopes on his snowboard, took his own life. He was among more than 2,000 teenagers that would die by suicide in that year alone, a number that is both staggering and heartbreaking. Now, his father Doug Petersen is riding his bike from the Canadian border to the Mexican border during the month of September to raise money and awareness for National Suicide Prevention Month.