Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho

PRISON DENTAL INFECTION-LAWSUIT

BOISE — A woman who says she suffered a life-threatening infection after Idaho’s prison staffers denied her antibiotics following dental surgery is suing state officials and Corizon Health. She claims they subjected her to cruel and unusual punishment. Christina Bergstrom says she was hospitalized for two weeks — part of that time in intensive care — after she developed a rare, rapidly spreading and potentially fatal infection after her wisdom teeth were removed. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 546 words.

SMALL NUCLEAR REACTOR-APPROVAL

BOISE — U.S. officials have for the first time approved a design for a small commercial nuclear reactor, and a Utah energy cooperative wants to build 12 of them in Idaho. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 500 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-PULLMAN

PULLMAN, Wash. — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to grow rapidly in Whitman County, and various government agencies are working to slow the spread. SENT: 313 words.

EDITORIAL ROUNDUP: IDAHO

Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Idaho newspapers. SENT: 1320 words.

ALSO:

YELLOWSTONE-ROAD CLOSED: Soil dug out to remove Yellowstone gasoline contamination