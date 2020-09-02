Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland protesters target city’s mayor amid rising tensions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland shifted their focus to the city’s mayor and set a small fire in the upscale building where he lives. Police also declared a riot in Oregon’s largest city as people broke windows and vandalized a business. The demonstration that began late Monday fell on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s 58th birthday and featured protesters with shiny golden alphabet balloons that spelled out an expletive. Protesters sang on the street outside Wheeler’s building. He is also a police commissioner and has come under fire recently for failing to bring months of violence in Portland under control.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho unemployed to get retroactive payments with Trump plan

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state will pay $300 a week to unemployed residents under President Donald Trump’s supplemental aid plan. The retroactive payments will cover a five-week-period beginning in late July and ending Aug. 29. The Republican governor said Tuesday that he’s also looking to tap $15 million in federal coronavirus relief money to make sure the supplemental program applies to those receiving less than $100 in weekly state unemployment benefits who would otherwise be left out of the $300 federal supplement. The state’s unemployment rate is 5%, with 45,000 residents seeking work. Johns Hopkins University reports it has more than 32,000 coronavirus infections and 361 deaths.

IDAHO TREASURER-APPEAL

Idaho treasurer appeals district court’s office space ruling

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho state treasurer is appealing a district court ruling ordering her to vacate her office on the first floor of the Statehouse. Treasurer Julie Ellsworth on Tuesday filed a notice of appeal with the Idaho Supreme Court. The district court in July sided with Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill in a civil lawsuit. They want to make room for more House members and staff offices. The court ruling cited a 2007 law allowing the Legislature to decide what is done with the first, third, and fourth floors of the building.

POLICE FATAL SHOOTING

Idaho police say suspect killed after firing at police

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say three Boise police officers fatally shot a man who was firing his gun from inside a trailer. Officers say they responded to reports of gunshots in Meridian on Monday. Officers located the trailer from which gunshots were reported. A different trailer nearby had been struck several times. Police then exchanged fire with the suspect. They did not say how many rounds were fired. The suspect died on the scene. His identity was not made public, but Stephany Galbreaith, public information officer for the Meridian Police Department, said he was believed to be around 60 years old.

TRUMP-HEROES-GARDEN-IDAHO

Idaho governor offers state as potential monument site

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. Brad Little has responded to President Donald Trump’s call for a “National Garden of American Heroes” by not only suggesting nearly two dozen people, but also offering Idaho as a potential monument site. The Republican governor in a letter sent last week to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says Idaho is a geographically diverse state, and he’d be happy to work with the Trump administration to find a good spot. Little’s list of people to put in it includes potato baron J.R. Simplot, Kootenai Tribe member Amy Trice, astronaut Barbara Morgan, women’s rights advocate Sally Reed, Medal of Honor recipient Vernon Baker and Olympic gold medalist Gretchen Fraser.

COLORADO WILDFIRES

4 Colorado wildfires have so far cost up to $77M to fight

DENVER (AP) — A federal fire agency based in Boise, Idaho reported that four wildfires in Colorado have so far cost up to $77 million to fight. The National Interagency Fire Center announced that more than 206,000 acres have burned as of Monday and are still burning. An incident management situation report released by the agency on Monday shows that the fire near Grand Junction has cost $28 million, the fire near Glenwood Springs has cost $25.5 million, the fire near Fort Collins has cost $16.1 million and the fire in Grand County has cost $7.5 million. The cost includes aircraft, equipment and emergency personnel, but not the restoration work.