Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Portland chief: Violent protests come ‘at increased cost’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has denounced protest vandalism this week in Oregon’s largest city after people broke windows and set a fire inside the upscale apartment building where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives. The demonstration began late Monday and stretched into Tuesday. Wheeler is also the city’s police commissioner and has been criticized for failing to control months of violent protests and for heading up a police force that has used tear gas multiple times against demonstrators. There have been nightly protests in Portland for months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Trump, friends mourn right-wing activist killed in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A supporter of a right-wing group who was shot dead on a Portland, Oregon, street was mourned by both friends and President Donald Trump as a victim of mob violence. Just hours before he was shot in the chest Saturday night, 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson and a friend were seen heading downtown to protect a caravan of Trump supporters. Ex-girlfriend Christine Banks said Danielson didn’t discuss politics much objected to the weeks-long protests in Portland. A GoFundMe site late Monday said it had raised $33,000 from more than 900 donors for “legal/lawyer fees, and towards fulfilling all other incurred costs in this time of need.”

Seattle mayor asks state Supreme Court to stop recall effort

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is arguing that the push to recall her is based on a policy disagreement, not a violation of any law or standard, and her lawyers say the petitioners leading the recall haven’t identified what steps Durkan should have taken in the wake of June’s widespread protests. The Seattle Times reports the mayor made those arguments in appealing her case to the state Supreme Court. Durkan’s argument, filed Monday, reprises some of the arguments she made in King County Superior Court, where a judge ruled that the recall effort could move forward,

Americans divided over armed civilians who flock to protests

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The scenes have become almost commonplace in 2020: armed citizens taking to the streets and openly brandishing their firearms. In each case, Americans’ views are starkly different, underscoring the ever-widening divide over gun rights. Some call these gun-toting civilians patriots seeking to bring law and order in these turbulent times while others view them as radical vigilantes. The arrest of a 17-year-old accused of killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a semiautomatic rifle he openly carried is the latest flashpoint. Some say he needed to defend himself against an angry mob, while others say he was spurred on by the gun lobby and far right.

Oregon houses increase in price as lumber demand skyrockets

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Housing prices in central Oregon have increased due in part to the growing price of lumber. The Bend Bulletin reports average home prices in Bend are up 5.7% to about $475,000 compared to this time last year. In Redmond, the average price of homes has increased 6.3% to about $340,000. Demand for lumber increased substantially after widespread stay-at-home orders implemented as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have increased the number of home projects. Lumber is one of the key components of home building. The price has more than doubled this year, which has added tens of thousands of dollars to the average costs of houses.

Gov. Brown extends foreclosure moratorium amid pandemic

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order extending Oregon’s foreclosure moratorium through December, citing the continuing coronavirus recession. Brown wrote in an announcement of the order that extending the moratorium on foreclosures will ensure that more Oregonians do not lose their homes this year, and that businesses can continue to provide vital goods and services to our communities. The prior eviction moratorium had been due to expire at the end of September. Oregon also currently has a residential eviction ban for renters that is due to expire at the end of September. Tenants will have until the end of March to pay back rent.

Boy Scouts launch ads on how abuse victims can seek money

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America has launched a nationwide advertising campaign to notify victims of decades-old sex abuse by Scout leaders that they have until Nov. 16 to seek compensation as part of its bankruptcy case. The $6.8 million ad campaign has been approved by a bankruptcy judge and aims to alert abuse survivors who might want a share of a proposed compensation fund. Law firms say they have already signed up thousands of clients to submit claims since the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in February in the face of hundreds of lawsuits.

GOP fails to gather enough signatures for Gov. Brown recall

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Republican Party has not gathered enough signatures by Monday’s deadline to recall Gov. Kate Brown. The Statesman Journal reports it’s the second failed recall of the governor in less than a year. Oregon GOP Chair Bill Currier said over a Facebook livestream to supporters that it was gut-wrenching to deliver the news. Republicans have accused Brown of abusing her power and destroying the state’s economy through shutdowns imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The governor has said shutdowns were in keeping with the advice of public health experts and were intended to save lives.