Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland protesters target city’s mayor amid rising tensions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland shifted their focus to the city’s mayor and set a small fire in the upscale building where he lives. Police also declared a riot in Oregon’s largest city as people broke windows and vandalized a business. The demonstration that began late Monday fell on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s 58th birthday and featured protesters with shiny golden alphabet balloons that spelled out an expletive. Protesters sang on the street outside Wheeler’s building. He is also a police commissioner and has come under fire recently for failing to bring months of violence in Portland under control.

SEATTLE MAYOR-RECALL

Seattle mayor asks state Supreme Court to stop recall effort

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is arguing that the push to recall her is based on a policy disagreement, not a violation of any law or standard, and her lawyers say the petitioners leading the recall haven’t identified what steps Durkan should have taken in the wake of June’s widespread protests. The Seattle Times reports the mayor made those arguments in appealing her case to the state Supreme Court. Durkan’s argument, filed Monday, reprises some of the arguments she made in King County Superior Court, where a judge ruled that the recall effort could move forward,

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

$300 jobless boost available week of Sept. 21

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Employment Security Department announced that a weekly jobless benefit boost of $300 would be processed starting Sept. 21. Payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1 and will be on top of the state’s regular unemployment benefit. Not everyone who has filed a claim will be eligible for the extra funding, and ESD has said that the benefit is currently time-limited to those filing claims over a three-week period, between July 26 and Aug. 15. In order to qualify for the weekly bonus, people must certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

HOUSE-STANDOFF

Couple believed dead after house explosion, standoff

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a husband and wife are believed to be dead after a standoff with police ended in a gun battle, explosions and a at a home near Hoquiam, Washington. KOMO reports the drama began at around 9:20 p.m. Monday when deputies responded to a 911 call about a domestic violence shooting. The Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Brad Johansson says the 911 caller, a 47-year-old woman, said her 18-year-old son had been shot in the hand and her 56-year-old husband had been shot in the chest. The son and the other person fled from the residence to try and get help. A neighbor called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

POLICE SEARCH-KAYAKER

Police continue search for missing Washington kayaker

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials are searching for a kayaker who fell into a river on Sunday in Woodland near the border with Oregon. Police say Mark A. Bunker Jr. fell out of his kayak after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and has not resurfaced. Police say the 35-year-old had been using his kayak to fish about 300 yards from shore and fell from the kayak as he dropped his line. Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies responded with a boat, diver and drone to search for Bunker, but were unable to locate him. Officials are now considering the rescue effort to be a recovery mission.

TSUNAMI SIMULATIONS

Simulations depict tsunami effects in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — State authorities have released new simulations that show how a powerful tsunami could overwhelm Washington state’s coastal and shoreline communities. The Department of Natural Resources says there are some locations around the state where residents would have very little — if any — time to escape the onslaught of floodwaters because of the speed of the wave. Several experts and researchers warn that now is the time to prepare. The Cascadia subduction zone produces a major earthquake every 300 to 600 years. It has already been 320 years since the last magnitude 9 earthquake struck back in 1700.

GOVERNOR ENDORSEMENT

Inslee endorses progressive in intraparty state senate race

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has endorsed Ingrid Anderson, a progressive candidate challenging state Sen. Mark Mullet, a moderate incumbent Democrat, for his seat in November. Anderson narrowly beat Mullet in the top-two primary results in August. Mullet took office in 2012. The Democratic governor said he endorsed Anderson in part due to her positions on climate change. Inslee has prioritized environmental policies throughout his tenure. Mullet said that he has supported many of those bills, including sponsoring a law that eventually passed. The Seattle Times reports that Inslee had previously considered publicly calling out Mullet for not supporting two proposals sought by the governor, including a clean-fuels standard.

FATAL SHOOTING-EVERETT

Everett police investigating fatal shooting in park

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police in Everett are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday at Langus Riverfront Park, just west of I-5 and on the Snohomish River. Police said they found the man dead at the scene. The suspect’s vehicle was described as an SUV and fled after the shooting.

GUN REGULATIONS INITIATIVE

Federal judge upholds state’s voter-approved gun regulations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A federal judge has affirmed a set of firearms regulations approved by Washington voters in 2018, ruling against a legal challenge raised by gun-right advocates. The Seattle Times reports Initiative 1639 raised the legal purchase age of a semiautomatic rifle to 21 and established enhanced background checks for their purchase. Voters passed the measure with nearly 60% support but gun-rights advocates have vehemently opposed it. U.S. District Court of Western Washington Judge Ronald Leighton in his ruling cited current federal law banning the handgun sales to people under 21. One of the plaintiffs, Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation founder Alan Gottlieb, says the group plans to appeal.

AP-US-BOY-SCOUTS-BANKRUPTCY

Boy Scouts launch ads on how abuse victims can seek money

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boy Scouts of America has launched a nationwide advertising campaign to notify victims of decades-old sex abuse by Scout leaders that they have until Nov. 16 to seek compensation as part of its bankruptcy case. The $6.8 million ad campaign has been approved by a bankruptcy judge and aims to alert abuse survivors who might want a share of a proposed compensation fund. Law firms say they have already signed up thousands of clients to submit claims since the Boy Scouts filed for bankruptcy protection in February in the face of hundreds of lawsuits.