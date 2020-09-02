Oregon Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Wednesday, Sep. 02 9:30 AM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici discusses child care challenges – Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and eight women who own a variety of small business to discuss challenges they are facing while trying to balance work with caring for and educating their children as schools reopen without in-person classes

Weblinks: http://bonamici.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepBonamici

Contacts: Natalie Crofts, Office of Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, Natalie.Crofts@mail.house.gov, 1 202 754 1649

Zoom link available upon request * CONTACT: Please RSVP to Natalie Crofts at natalie.crofts@mail.house.gov or 202-754-1649