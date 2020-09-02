AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Sep. 02.

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 02 9:30 AM King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight presents review of police shooting of student – King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight presents King County Sheriff’s Office’s handling of the June 2017 shooting of 20-year-old student Tommy Le in Burien to the King County Council Law and Justice Committee

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Jenna Franklin, King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight , 1 206 850 9424

Livestream only at https://livestream.com/accounts/15175343/events/4485487

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 02 10:15 AM Dem Sen. Patty Murray discusses funding for the Postal Service – Democratic Sen. Patty Murray holds a roundtable to discuss Washingtonians’ experiences navigating the impacts of mail service disruptions at USPS, and discuss her efforts in Congress to conduct oversight and strengthen federal support for the agency. Speakers include Hoquiam, WA, Postmaster Gordon Williams, veteran spouse Rita Kepner, and Vancouver, WA, small business owner Adam Aguilera

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Michael Brewer, Sen. Patty Murray press, Michael_Brewer@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834; Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834;

Members of the media interested in the event should RSVP by emailing press@murray.senate.gov for information on how to join the video call

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 02 11:00 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan and interim chief police discuss police department changes – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Interim Chief of Police Adrian Diaz hold press conference to discuss the Seattle Police Department’s decision to move 100 officers out of specialty units and into patrol

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Chelsea Kellogg, Seattle Mayor’s Office, Chelsea.Kellogg2@seattle.gov

Join the WebEx conference room here: https://seattle.webex.com/seattle/onstage/g.php?MTID=e14b2493c431654bec97495fa2827fec7

——————–

Wednesday, Sep. 02 2:00 PM King County Executive Constantine unveils Metro COVID safety innovations – King County Executive Dow Constantine holds a press conference with county leaders to unveil Metro COVID safety innovations as part of the ‘Ready When You Are’ ridership campaign

Location: Component Supply Center (King Co Metro), 12200 E Marginal Way S, Tukwila, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Alex Fryer, King County Government, alex.fryer@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 477 7966

——————–

——————–

Friday, Sep. 04 – Sunday, Sep. 27 Washington State Fair

Location: Washington State Fair, 110 9th Avenue Southwest, Puyallup, WA

Weblinks: http://www.thefair.com/, https://twitter.com/WAStateFair

Contacts: Stacy Van Horne, Washington State Fair, StacyV@thefair.com, 1 253 312 4481

——————–

Friday, Sep. 04 Documentary ‘The Andorra Hustle’ on Amazon Prime – ‘The Andorra Hustle’, documentary film written and directed by Eric Merola becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, following the story of how the tiny independent country of Andorra found itself at the center of one of the most convoluted and outrageous bank robberies in modern history. In 2015, Banca Privada d’Andorra (BPA), a private bank in Andorra, was shut down by Spanish, American, and Andorran governments in Spain’s efforts to destroy the Catalonian Independence Movement thus leaving dozens of innocent civilians facing prison for money laundering crimes that never existed, and scores of innocent families have had their entire life savings stolen from them

Weblinks: https://www.andorrahustle.com, https://twitter.com/AndorraHustle

Contacts: Sasha Berman, Shotwell Media, ShotwellMedia@gmail.com, 1 310 450 5571