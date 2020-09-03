BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

ISOLATED TOWN CANADIAN BORDER

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. — The Port of Bellingham is increasing temporary ferry service to the isolated enclave of Point Roberts, Washington. SENT: 310 words.

ATTORNEY GENERAL LAWSUIT JUUL

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against vaping giant Juul Labs, saying the country’s largest e-cigarette company targets underage consumers. SENT: 300 words.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OVERSIGHT DIRECTOR

SEATTLE — The Metropolitan King County Council has voted 5-4 to not extend the contract of the civilian director of the county’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO), after praising her work but saying workplace issues have soured her time there. SENT: 380 words.

SPORTS

FBN SEAHAWKS GORDON

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon on a one-year deal even as the talented pass catcher awaits reinstatement from the NFL after his latest suspension. SENT: 360 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK PAC 12 TESTING: Pac-12 reaches agreement for rapid COVID testing.

IN BRIEF

YAKIMA WILDFIRE: Fire near Yakima grows to 52,000 acres, threatens 900 homes.

DOMESTIC TERRORIST RESENTENCED: Domestic terrorist receives new sentence of 58 years.

TODDLER KILLED LAWNMOWER FATAL: Toddler killed after falling off lawn mower.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE: Washington state to give $100 million in rental assistance.