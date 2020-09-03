Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman who says she suffered a life-threatening infection after Idaho’s prison staffers denied her antibiotics following dental surgery is suing state officials and Corizon Health. She claims they subjected her to cruel and unusual punishment. Christina Bergstrom says she was hospitalized for two weeks — part of that time in intensive care — after she developed a rare, rapidly spreading and potentially fatal infection after her wisdom teeth were removed. She’s asking a federal judge to order Corizon to pay her an unspecified amount of damages. State Department of Correction officials and Corizon Health spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. for the first time has approved a design for a small commercial nuclear reactor. A Utah energy cooperative wants to build 12 of them in Idaho. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved Portland-based NuScale Power’s application for the small modular reactor Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems plans to build at a U.S. Department of Energy site in eastern Idaho. The small reactors can produce 60 megawatts of energy, or enough to power about 50,000 homes. The proposed project includes 12 small modular reactors. Additional steps, including environmental analysis, are needed before the work can begin. The first reactor is anticipated to start operating in 2029.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to grow rapidly in Whitman County, and various government agencies are working to slow the spread. A team from the Washington National Guard was headed to Pullman on Wednesday to set up a COVID-19 testing operation. Meanwhile, police in Pullman continue to issue tickets to people who are gathering in violation of laws intended to slow the spread of the virus. Adjusted for population size, data from the The New York Times shows Pullman has one of the fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks in the nation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland shifted their focus to the city’s mayor and set a small fire in the upscale building where he lives. Police also declared a riot in Oregon’s largest city as people broke windows and vandalized a business. The demonstration that began late Monday fell on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s 58th birthday and featured protesters with shiny golden alphabet balloons that spelled out an expletive. Protesters sang on the street outside Wheeler’s building. He is also a police commissioner and has come under fire recently for failing to bring months of violence in Portland under control.