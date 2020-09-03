Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Journalists have been covering protests in Portland, Oregon, for three months. But in the chaos, some have been injured or arrested. Whether they are from major media outlets, freelancers or self-proclaimed “citizen journalists,” reporters say they’re doing their job and law enforcement is hindering that work. Police say protesters have masqueraded as journalists and then set fires or thrown fireworks, making it a struggle to figure out who’s a real reporter during the pandemonium. Journalists typically wear clothing that says “press” and have badges that clearly identify them as reporters.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he’s looking for a new place to live after his Pearl District neighborhood condominium building has been the site of repeated demonstrations, including on Monday when people demanded he resign and some started fires and broke windows. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that in an email Tuesday from Wheeler to other residents of the 16-floor high-rise tower, the mayor said it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” that he finds a new home. He assured them that police are taking their safety concerns seriously and invited them to a meeting Thursday that will include himself and officers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has denounced protest vandalism this week in Oregon’s largest city after people broke windows and set a fire inside the upscale apartment building where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives. The demonstration began late Monday and stretched into Tuesday. Wheeler is also the city’s police commissioner and has been criticized for failing to control months of violent protests and for heading up a police force that has used tear gas multiple times against demonstrators. There have been nightly protests in Portland for months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. for the first time has approved a design for a small commercial nuclear reactor. A Utah energy cooperative wants to build 12 of them in Idaho. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved Portland-based NuScale Power’s application for the small modular reactor Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems plans to build at a U.S. Department of Energy site in eastern Idaho. The small reactors can produce 60 megawatts of energy, or enough to power about 50,000 homes. The proposed project includes 12 small modular reactors. Additional steps, including environmental analysis, are needed before the work can begin. The first reactor is anticipated to start operating in 2029.