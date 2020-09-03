Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department is reassigning 100 officers from specialty units to patrol in hopes of increasing community engagement and speeding up 911 responses. Mayor Jenny Durkan and Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz on Wednesday described the changes as part of the city’s broader efforts to reimagine the role of officers in response to anti-racism protests that have gripped the nation following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Diaz said the officers will largely come from community policing, traffic enforcement and similar units, rather than from those focused on violent crime, sexual assault or domestic violence.

SEATTLE (AP) — A new environmental review of plans to build a massive methanol plant on the Columbia River in southwestern Washington shows that the project would boost the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere but not as much as if the methanol were made elsewhere. The $2 billion Northwest Innovation Works plant proposed in Kalama would take natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which would be shipped to China to make ingredients for plastics. It’s drawn staunch opposition from conservation groups who say it would drastically worsen greenhouse gas pollution and contribute to global warming.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to grow rapidly in Whitman County, and various government agencies are working to slow the spread. A team from the Washington National Guard was headed to Pullman on Wednesday to set up a COVID-19 testing operation. Meanwhile, police in Pullman continue to issue tickets to people who are gathering in violation of laws intended to slow the spread of the virus. Adjusted for population size, data from the The New York Times shows Pullman has one of the fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks in the nation.

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters in Seattle took to the streets Tuesday night after police performed a sweep of a homeless camp at a park in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Authorities say seven people were arrested. KOMO reports bout 80-100 people marched over to Seattle Police’s East Precinct building and a few hurled flaming objects over the new fortified walls placed around the building in recent days. Seattle Police, with coordination from the parks department, came to Cal Anderson Park Tuesday morning to clear the tents, beds and other items piled up by people staying here. Police said they also confiscated knives, axe and other weapons and shields in the process.