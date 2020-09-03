Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks thought they had landed another hard-hitting safety in the mold of Kam Chancellor when they spent a second-round pick in 2019 on Marquise Blair. So it came as a surprise when coach Pete Carroll said the team was potentially looking at Blair as a nickel cornerback. The Seahawks have been impressed with Blair’s development during training camp and he could end up as the starter at the spot in the opener. Fellow Seattle defensive back Tre Flowers says the biggest challenge for Blair will be learning to cover receivers in space.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has issued a temporary restraining order keeping the Portland Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza away from his 12-year-old son after the boy’s mother alleged Ariza had physically abused him. In court papers obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, Ariza strongly denied the abuse allegations, saying that the boy’s mother was trying to hurt his relationship with his son and to take away his visitation rights. The documents allege Ariza punched his son and put him in a choke hold during a July visit. Ariza opted out of the NBA’s season restart to be with the boy.

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart led league-leading Seattle with 16 points despite a poor shooting night and the Storm welcomed back Sue Bird with a 71-64 victory over the Washington Mystics. Stewart, the Storm’s leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, was only 4-of-17 shooting while grabbing 14 rebounds. Bird, who finished with nine points in 24 minutes, was back in the starting lineup for Seattle after missing the last four games with knee issues. Natasha Howard and Jewell Loyd scored 13 points each for the Storm. Emma Meesseman scored 17 points for Washington.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cristian Pavon scored his fifth goal of the season and the LA Galaxy defeated the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Wednesday night. Efrain Alvarez and Joe Corona also scored for the Galaxy, who have won three straight. Portland’s Diego Valeri scored in stoppage time, becoming only the third player in MLS history to reach 80 career goals and 80 assists.