Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PRISON DENTAL INFECTION-LAWSUIT

Woman sues, says she was hospitalized after prison dentistry

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A woman who says she suffered a life-threatening infection after Idaho’s prison staffers denied her antibiotics following dental surgery is suing state officials and Corizon Health. She claims they subjected her to cruel and unusual punishment. Christina Bergstrom says she was hospitalized for two weeks — part of that time in intensive care — after she developed a rare, rapidly spreading and potentially fatal infection after her wisdom teeth were removed. She’s asking a federal judge to order Corizon to pay her an unspecified amount of damages. State Department of Correction officials and Corizon Health spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

AP-US-SMALL-NUCLEAR-REACTOR-APPROVAL

US gives first-ever OK for small commercial nuclear reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. for the first time has approved a design for a small commercial nuclear reactor. A Utah energy cooperative wants to build 12 of them in Idaho. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved Portland-based NuScale Power’s application for the small modular reactor Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems plans to build at a U.S. Department of Energy site in eastern Idaho. The small reactors can produce 60 megawatts of energy, or enough to power about 50,000 homes. The proposed project includes 12 small modular reactors. Additional steps, including environmental analysis, are needed before the work can begin. The first reactor is anticipated to start operating in 2029.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-PULLMAN

National Guard headed to Pullman to help slow coronavirus

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to grow rapidly in Whitman County, and various government agencies are working to slow the spread. A team from the Washington National Guard was headed to Pullman on Wednesday to set up a COVID-19 testing operation. Meanwhile, police in Pullman continue to issue tickets to people who are gathering in violation of laws intended to slow the spread of the virus. Adjusted for population size, data from the The New York Times shows Pullman has one of the fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks in the nation.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland protesters target city’s mayor amid rising tensions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland shifted their focus to the city’s mayor and set a small fire in the upscale building where he lives. Police also declared a riot in Oregon’s largest city as people broke windows and vandalized a business. The demonstration that began late Monday fell on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s 58th birthday and featured protesters with shiny golden alphabet balloons that spelled out an expletive. Protesters sang on the street outside Wheeler’s building. He is also a police commissioner and has come under fire recently for failing to bring months of violence in Portland under control.

YELLOWSTONE-ROAD CLOSED

Soil dug out to remove Yellowstone gasoline contamination

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say they expect to reopen a road closed by a gasoline spill sometime within the next week. The 6-mile (10-kilometer) stretch of two-lane road from Fishing Bridge Junction to Mud Volcano has been closed since a tanker truck rolled on its side Aug. 27. The commercial truck spilled some 3,000 gallons (11,000 liters) of unleaded gasoline. Park officials say it was the largest roadside fuel spill in Yellowstone in almost 20 years. Workers have dug a large hole in the road to assess the extent of the spill and remove contaminated soil. No gasoline apparently reached the nearby Yellowstone River.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho unemployed to get retroactive payments with Trump plan

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state will pay $300 a week to unemployed residents under President Donald Trump’s supplemental aid plan. The retroactive payments will cover a five-week-period beginning in late July and ending Aug. 29. The Republican governor said Tuesday that he’s also looking to tap $15 million in federal coronavirus relief money to make sure the supplemental program applies to those receiving less than $100 in weekly state unemployment benefits who would otherwise be left out of the $300 federal supplement. The state’s unemployment rate is 5%, with 45,000 residents seeking work. Johns Hopkins University reports it has more than 32,000 coronavirus infections and 361 deaths.