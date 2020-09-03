Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS-MEDIA

Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Journalists have been covering protests in Portland, Oregon, for three months. But in the chaos, some have been injured or arrested. Whether they are from major media outlets, freelancers or self-proclaimed “citizen journalists,” reporters say they’re doing their job and law enforcement is hindering that work. Police say protesters have masqueraded as journalists and then set fires or thrown fireworks, making it a struggle to figure out who’s a real reporter during the pandemonium. Journalists typically wear clothing that says “press” and have badges that clearly identify them as reporters.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-MAYOR MOVE

Portland mayor says he’ll move after protests at his condo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says he’s looking for a new place to live after his Pearl District neighborhood condominium building has been the site of repeated demonstrations, including on Monday when people demanded he resign and some started fires and broke windows. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that in an email Tuesday from Wheeler to other residents of the 16-floor high-rise tower, the mayor said it would be “best for me and for everyone else’s safety and peace” that he finds a new home. He assured them that police are taking their safety concerns seriously and invited them to a meeting Thursday that will include himself and officers.

BC-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS

Portland chief: Violent protests come ‘at increased cost’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s police chief has denounced protest vandalism this week in Oregon’s largest city after people broke windows and set a fire inside the upscale apartment building where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives. The demonstration began late Monday and stretched into Tuesday. Wheeler is also the city’s police commissioner and has been criticized for failing to control months of violent protests and for heading up a police force that has used tear gas multiple times against demonstrators. There have been nightly protests in Portland for months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

AP-US-SMALL-NUCLEAR-REACTOR-APPROVAL

US gives first-ever OK for small commercial nuclear reactor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. for the first time has approved a design for a small commercial nuclear reactor. A Utah energy cooperative wants to build 12 of them in Idaho. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday approved Portland-based NuScale Power’s application for the small modular reactor Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems plans to build at a U.S. Department of Energy site in eastern Idaho. The small reactors can produce 60 megawatts of energy, or enough to power about 50,000 homes. The proposed project includes 12 small modular reactors. Additional steps, including environmental analysis, are needed before the work can begin. The first reactor is anticipated to start operating in 2029.

OREGON-BOATING DEATHS

Oregon has seen 22 boating deaths – most since 1993

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has recorded 22 deaths involving boats this year, the most since 1993 and nearing the record of 25. The Statesman-Journal reports that August was a particularly bad month, with eight fatal accidents; the most recent came last weekend when a man charged with boating under the influence slammed into a 13-year-old swimmer at Henry Hagg Lake. The numbers include both motorized and non-motorized boats, such as kayaks, but don’t include fatal accidents using inner tubes or swimming, though both are also higher than normal this summer.

METHANOL PLANT

Review: Methanol plant would boost greenhouse gas emissions

SEATTLE (AP) — A new environmental review of plans to build a massive methanol plant on the Columbia River in southwestern Washington shows that the project would boost the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere but not as much as if the methanol were made elsewhere. The $2 billion Northwest Innovation Works plant proposed in Kalama would take natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which would be shipped to China to make ingredients for plastics. It’s drawn staunch opposition from conservation groups who say it would drastically worsen greenhouse gas pollution and contribute to global warming.

HOUSE FIRE

2 killed in Vancouver house fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died due to a house fire in Vancouver, Washington. Crews were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Because of the conditions, crews were forced to first put out a large body of the fire before entering the home. KOIN reports that after entering, crews said the ceiling of the first floor had collapsed, covering the area with sheet rock and insulation. A woman found under the debris was taken out of the home and to a hospital in an ambulance. A man was found dead a short time later. The woman later died.

AP-US-PORTLAND-PROTESTS-SHOOTING-VICTIM

Trump, friends mourn right-wing activist killed in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A supporter of a right-wing group who was shot dead on a Portland, Oregon, street was mourned by both friends and President Donald Trump as a victim of mob violence. Just hours before he was shot in the chest Saturday night, 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson and a friend were seen heading downtown to protect a caravan of Trump supporters. Ex-girlfriend Christine Banks said Danielson didn’t discuss politics much objected to the weeks-long protests in Portland. A GoFundMe site late Monday said it had raised $33,000 from more than 900 donors for “legal/lawyer fees, and towards fulfilling all other incurred costs in this time of need.”