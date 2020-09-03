Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICING IN SEATTLE

Seattle police to redeploy 100 officers to 911 response

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department is reassigning 100 officers from specialty units to patrol in hopes of increasing community engagement and speeding up 911 responses. Mayor Jenny Durkan and Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz on Wednesday described the changes as part of the city’s broader efforts to reimagine the role of officers in response to anti-racism protests that have gripped the nation following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Diaz said the officers will largely come from community policing, traffic enforcement and similar units, rather than from those focused on violent crime, sexual assault or domestic violence.

METHANOL PLANT

Review: Methanol plant would boost greenhouse gas emissions

SEATTLE (AP) — A new environmental review of plans to build a massive methanol plant on the Columbia River in southwestern Washington shows that the project would boost the amount of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere but not as much as if the methanol were made elsewhere. The $2 billion Northwest Innovation Works plant proposed in Kalama would take natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which would be shipped to China to make ingredients for plastics. It’s drawn staunch opposition from conservation groups who say it would drastically worsen greenhouse gas pollution and contribute to global warming.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-PULLMAN

National Guard headed to Pullman to help slow coronavirus

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to grow rapidly in Whitman County, and various government agencies are working to slow the spread. A team from the Washington National Guard was headed to Pullman on Wednesday to set up a COVID-19 testing operation. Meanwhile, police in Pullman continue to issue tickets to people who are gathering in violation of laws intended to slow the spread of the virus. Adjusted for population size, data from the The New York Times shows Pullman has one of the fastest-growing coronavirus outbreaks in the nation.

SEATTLE PROTESTS

Police arrest 7 during Seattle protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters in Seattle took to the streets Tuesday night after police performed a sweep of a homeless camp at a park in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Authorities say seven people were arrested. KOMO reports bout 80-100 people marched over to Seattle Police’s East Precinct building and a few hurled flaming objects over the new fortified walls placed around the building in recent days. Seattle Police, with coordination from the parks department, came to Cal Anderson Park Tuesday morning to clear the tents, beds and other items piled up by people staying here. Police said they also confiscated knives, axe and other weapons and shields in the process.

TIMBER HARVEST DELAYED

Snohomish County has 90 days to stop timber harvest

GOLD BAR, Wash. (AP) — Snohomish County has 90 days to stop a contested 160-acre timber harvest next to Wallace Falls State Park. The state Board of Natural Resources voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the Middle May timber sale. But Commissioner Hilary Franz moved the auction to late November after divisive public comment about the sale. Last month, a group called Sky Valley Future asked the county to turn 5,300 acres in the Reiter Foothills into a county park. Snohomish County owns the land, but the DNR manages it.

MISSING PERSONS IDENTIFIED

Bodies ID’d of men missing since trip to 2019 concert

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Washington state say the bodies of two California men who have been missing since driving to a Dead & Company concert in 2019 have been identified. Officials say they found the car of 47-year-old Jon Cleary and 25-year-old Josiah “Jo” Hilderbrand abandoned about 100 miles south of the concert venue. Their bodies were missing until Aug. 5, when remains found roughly 13 miles away from their car were identified. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports officials are treating the case as a homicide. The two men disappeared before five people were brutally killed in Yakima County in June 2019. Authorities have declined to comment about if the crimes are related.

HOUSE FIRE

2 killed in Vancouver house fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died due to a house fire in Vancouver, Washington. Crews were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Because of the conditions, crews were forced to first put out a large body of the fire before entering the home. KOIN reports that after entering, crews said the ceiling of the first floor had collapsed, covering the area with sheet rock and insulation. A woman found under the debris was taken out of the home and to a hospital in an ambulance. A man was found dead a short time later. The woman later died.

GAMING COMPANY LAYOFFS

Games company lays off 250 employees amid lawsuits

SEATTLE (AP) — A games company based in Seattle says it is laying off 250 employees. The Seattle Times reports Big Fish Games told staffers in a memo on Tuesday that the move was being made from a position of “financial strength.” The memo makes no mention of a Monday court ruling that granted preliminary approval for $155 million in financial settlements from two lawsuits filed against the company since 2015. The lawsuits allege that the company’s free-to-play Big Fish Casino game violated Washington state gambling laws because it forced players to make in-app purchases in order to continue playing. Online gambling is illegal in Washington.

PORTLAND PROTESTS

Portland protesters target city’s mayor amid rising tensions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland shifted their focus to the city’s mayor and set a small fire in the upscale building where he lives. Police also declared a riot in Oregon’s largest city as people broke windows and vandalized a business. The demonstration that began late Monday fell on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s 58th birthday and featured protesters with shiny golden alphabet balloons that spelled out an expletive. Protesters sang on the street outside Wheeler’s building. He is also a police commissioner and has come under fire recently for failing to bring months of violence in Portland under control.

SEATTLE MAYOR-RECALL

Seattle mayor asks state Supreme Court to stop recall effort

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is arguing that the push to recall her is based on a policy disagreement, not a violation of any law or standard, and her lawyers say the petitioners leading the recall haven’t identified what steps Durkan should have taken in the wake of June’s widespread protests. The Seattle Times reports the mayor made those arguments in appealing her case to the state Supreme Court. Durkan’s argument, filed Monday, reprises some of the arguments she made in King County Superior Court, where a judge ruled that the recall effort could move forward,