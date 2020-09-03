AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Sep. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Sep. 03 11:00 AM Dems Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Sen. Ron Wyden meets with Oregon elder justice advocates – Democrats Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici hold a Zoom discussion with six elder justice advocates in Oregon to discuss ‘the urgent need to protect seniors from abuse and neglect’

Weblinks: http://bonamici.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepBonamici

Contacts: Natalie Crofts, Office of Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, Natalie.Crofts@mail.house.gov, 1 202 754 1649

Please RSVP to Natalie Crofts at natalie.crofts@mail.house.gov or 202-754-1649